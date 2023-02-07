The Resident Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

The Resident is an American medical drama tv series. The series The Resident has received a good response from the audience. It has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

It is full of medical drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the sixth season of the series The Resident.

The Resident Season 6:

The series The Resident follows the story of a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital facing personal as well as professional challenges on a daily basis.

The Resident was created by Amy Holden Jones, Roshan Sethi, and Hayley Schore. It stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, and Manish Dayal.

The series The Resident is based on Unaccountable by Marty Makary. It was executively produced by Amy Holden Jones, Antoine Fuqua, Phillip Noyce, Oly Obst, David Boorstein, and Todd Harthan.

The length of each episode of the series The Resident ranges from 43 to 45 minutes. The series The Resident was made under Fuqua Films, 3 Arts Entertainment, Nickels Productions, Up Island Films, 20th Century Fox Television, and 20th Television.

20th Television and Disney-ABC Domestic Television distributed the series The Resident. The series The Resident has arrived on Fox.

The first season of the series The Resident includes a total of 14 episodes. The second season of the series The Resident includes a total of 23 episodes.

The third season of the series The Resident includes a total of 20 episodes. The fourth season of the series The Resident includes a total of 14 episodes titled A Wedding – A Funeral, Mina’s Kangaroo Court, The Accidental Patient, Moving On and Mother Hens, Home Before Dark, Requiems & Revivals, Hero Moments, First Days – Last Days, Doors Opening – Doors Closing, Into the Unknown, After the Storm, Hope in the Unseen, A Children’s Story, and Past – Present – Future.

The fifth season of the series The Resident includes a total of 23 episodes titled Da Da, No Good Deed, The Long and Winding Road, Now What, The Thinnest Veil, Ask Your Doctor, Who Will You Be, Old Dogs – New Tricks, He’d Really Like to Put in a Central Line, Unknown Origin, Her Heart, etc.

Let’s check if the sixth season of the series The Resident is announced or not.

The Resident Season 6: Announced or Not?

The Resident Season 6 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. We expect that Fox will soon renew the series The Resident for the sixth season.

All fans of The Resident are waiting for the announcement of the sixth season of the series The Resident. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the sixth season of the series The Resident, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the third season of the series The Resident.

The Resident Season 6 Cast:

Find the cast of The Resident Season 6 below.

Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins Emily VanCamp as Nicolette – Nic – Nevin Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh Shaunette Renée Wilson (seasons 1–4) as Mina Okafor Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell Moran Atias as Renata Morali Merrin Dungey as Claire Thorpe Melina Kanakaredes as Lane Hunter Malcolm-Jamal Warner as August Jeremiah “AJ/The Raptor” Austin Glenn Morshower as Marshall Winthrop Jane Leeves as Kitt Voss Morris Chestnut as Barrett Cain Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton Anuja Joshi as Leela Devi Miles Fowler as Trevor Daniels Tasie Lawrence as Priya Nair Michael Hogan as Albert Nolan Violett Beane as Lily Kendall Tasso Feldman as Irving Feldman Jessica Miesel as Jessica Moore Catherine Dyer as Alexis Stevens Vince Foster as Paul Chu Denitra Isler as Nurse Ellen Hundley Stephen Wallem as Winston Robards Aneesha Joshi as Padma Devi Kaley Ronayne as Cade

Let’s see the review of the fifth season of the series The Resident.

The Resident Season 5 Review:

The Resident Season 5 has received a good response from the audience. It seems that the sixth season of the series The Resident will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the fifth season of the series The Resident, we have seen that Kit hires a surgical coach in order to watch over Bell as well as Raptor and also tries to help them brush up on their skills.

Upon getting attention from many women at the hospital, Conrad contemplates jumping back into the dating scenario, and on the other hand, Devon starts working on an elderly couple.

Later, Connor mentors Trevor as he treats a patient whose luck seems to have run out. After that, at the time when the first day of the experimental Flight Go team of the Kit programme sends Conrad out into the field, he creates a new relationship with a fellow doctor along for the ride.

After that, Devon starts working with Trevor on a patient with a strange fever. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the sixth season of the series The Resident will start where it is left in the fifth season of the series The Resident.

If we get any update about the storyline of the sixth season of the series The Resident, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the sixth season of the series The Resident.

The Resident Season 6 Release Date:

The official release date of The Resident Season 6 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

Our dearest besties: apologies for the scheduling changes, but we are pleased to announce that #TheResident will be back in a big way on February 1! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ztQXfpqeVL — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) January 11, 2022

It seems that the sixth season of the series The Resident will be released in late 2022 on Fox. All seasons of the series The Resident have arrived on Fox and we expect that the sixth season will also arrive on Fox. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series The Resident was aired from 21st January 2018 to 14th May 2018 on Fox. The second season of the series The Resident was aired from 24th September 2018 to 6th May 2019 on Fox.

The third season of the series The Resident was aired from 24th September 2019 to 7th April 2020 on Fox. The fourth season of the series The Resident was aired from 12th January 2021 to 18th May 2021 on Fox.

The fifth season of the series The Resident has started airing on 21st September 2021 on Fox.

If we receive any news or update about the release date of the sixth season of the series The Resident, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the sixth season of the series The Resident.

The Resident Season 6 Trailer:

The official trailer of The Resident Season 6 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon arrive. Let’s watch the promo of the fifth season of the series The Resident. Watch it below.

Where to Watch The Resident Season 6?

The series The Resident has arrived on Fox. It is available there to watch. But you can also watch the series on Netflix as well as Disney Plus Hotstar. All episodes are available to watch in HD quality.

Is The Resident Getting Canceled?

As of today, the series The Resident is not canceled yet and is also not renewed for the sixth season. As we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Is The Resident Available on Netflix?

Yes, the series The Resident is now available to watch on Netflix. All episodes of the series The Resident are available in high quality to watch on Netflix.

Check out this website frequently to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.