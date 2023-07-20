The Crown Season 6 Release Updates, Who will play Prince Harry? and More

We all are keen on knowing anything related to the Royal family. Everyone wants to know more, especially when it comes to anything about the Queen or other members of the Royal family. Since Netflix released The Crown Season 1, everyone has eagerly awaited the following season, as the storyline unravels various lesser-known truths and mysteries related to the Royal Family.

Now, everyone is waiting for The Crown Season 6 release, and amongst so many interesting facts and findings, there is one crucial thing. It is, “Who will play Prince Harry in the upcoming The Crown Season 6?”

Even though all eyes are on the upcoming The Crown series and its cast members, the makers have not yet revealed any information about the cast, especially Prince Harry’s role.

Prince Harry’s Nazi costume scandal to appear in ‘The Crown’ Season 6: report https://t.co/STyCetL0YF pic.twitter.com/dhmSy6KE2K — New York Post (@nypost) March 13, 2023

Why everyone is eager to know: Who will play Prince Harry?

Well, we all know – as per the storyline of the series The Crown, the upcoming season 6 will surround all the world-known controversies related to Prince Harry and his life. The storyline starts when Prince is in college and meets his now-wife American actress Meghan Markle.

This entire era is full of exciting yet shocking facts that happened one after another and got the British royal family into it. Prior to the Duchess of Sussex – Meghan Markel, no other royal family was associated with the film industry or was not even of another nation. She comes from a common household, i.e., not a royal background, and is associated with Hollywood and many series. This was one of the major shocks for the royal family.

Prince Harry has dated Meghan for quite a few years; since then, they have been together. Moreover, her ties with various television series have given her much-deserved limelight; not everyone takes this in the right way, instead – some people accuse her of being an attention seeker.

📷 | First photo of William from The Crown season 6! pic.twitter.com/nvok4TDG4x — best of elizabeth debicki (@archivedebicki) November 27, 2022

The Crown Season 6: First Season to be Released after Queen’s Death

British royal family’s longest-reigned Queen – Elizabeth II, died on 8th September 2022. Since her demise, the Crown Season 6 will be the first season to release. There have been talks of various movies, series, docuseries, and whatnot, since September 2022. But all those were mere speculations and nothing more.

The Crown Season 6 Release Updates

The series makers have yet to reveal who will play Prince Harry or even Meghan Markle. It will be fascinating to see who they cast to play legendary yet controversial roles for the upcoming The Crown Season 6 series.