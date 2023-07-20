The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 Release Date, Trailer Release, Finale, and More

Since the first season release, The Lincoln Lawyer has gained quite a popularity amongst many series. Amongst many other reasons, Netflix didn’t delay any longer and quickly came up with The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, and then fans went crazy. But there’s more; fans are now eagerly waiting for the Part 2 release, so they have to wait a bit. Let’s get into it and know everything about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 release date and more.

The Lincoln Lawyer Spoilers Follows.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 Release Date

If you are also a Lincoln Lawyer fan, you must be aware that the series – especially in the second part has got very interesting. There are so many breathtaking twists and turns, which makes the series enjoyable. So many fans are waiting for the second series release’s second part. But not to worry, Mickey Haller is going to be back SOON!

Find out what's next for Mickey Haller. The Lincoln Lawyer S2 Part 2 premieres on August 3. #TheLincolnLawyer pic.twitter.com/gJeRfiUrOo — Netflix (@netflix) July 13, 2023

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 finale will be released by August 3rd on Netflix. Just a couple of weeks until the release, fans can get to know the most exciting case that Mickey has taken!

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Available on Netflix

If you have already watched the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer, you should know that the second series is also available on the streaming platform. There are five episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1, which have already been released. You can enjoy those and get in the finale cliffhanger like millions of other fans from various countries.

The fifth episode ended on quite a serious note when Mickey was attacked by three gangsters and beaten badly. This parking lot is where everything began, since the first episode of the first season. Everyone appreciated the cast members’ best acting skills, especially the leading ones – including Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who plays the titular character, The Lincoln Lawyer.

It's truly amazing to have the great @LanaParrilla back on our screens in The Lincoln Lawyer! pic.twitter.com/27l2T1YM67 — Netflix (@netflix) July 8, 2023

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Release

Fans who have already gone through the Part 2 trailer must know how exciting and nail-biting the finale will be! The final trailer starts with Mickey waking up in the hospital and has obtained severe injuries.

With The Lincoln Lawyer, @LanaParrilla is done playing evil… or is she? The actor unpacks Season 2's big case and more:https://t.co/4YSr8BgBB0 — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) July 10, 2023

The current big case that Mickey has taken on is of Lisa Trammell – his affair-turned-accused client in the murder case. It will be worth seeing Mickey and Andy – Andrea fighting side by side in the courtroom as they uncover various facts.