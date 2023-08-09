Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Trailer Release

Netflix’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is a crime thriller series that is based on fictional stories yet seems like they are exactly like some specific situations in specific Indian states. The first season of the season received much appreciation, and fans loved it for various reasons. The cast members associated with the series make it even more fascinating and exciting. Let’s discuss further important details about Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 2 release date and more.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 2 Release Date

The first season, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, was released on 25th November 2022. The series premiered on the popular online streaming platform Netflix. Many fans have been waiting for this series, where Karan Tacker plays the lead role. After the release, it received positive reviews, and the audience loved it. Also, it is one of those series related to some incidents that have happened in the past and involve gangsters and police officials. Hence it was widely welcomed and watched by many viewers in the beginning.

THE CHASE IS ABOUT TO BEGIN 🚨

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, arrives on Nov 25! pic.twitter.com/jjWpLVPgOD — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 16, 2022

Since the series went this well, everyone has expected the makers to release further details regarding the renewal of the series. It is said that the second part of Khakee: The Bihar chapter will be released in the coming 2024.

Series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Release Date 25 November 2022 Language Hindi Genre Crime, Drama Creator Neeraj Pandey Director Bhav Dhulia Writer Uma Shankar Producer Shital Bhatia Production Friday Storytellers Certificate 13+

There have been no official notifications regarding that. But soon, the makers will share details related to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter renewal for a second season.

WE MADE IT! 🤩 Now trending in Top 10 in 9 COUNTRIES on @NetflixIndia in, thank you for all the love we have received on Khakee: The Bihar Chapter! 🫶#Khakee #KhakeeTheBiharChapter #KhakeeOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/iTWLdQOqZY — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) November 30, 2022

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 2 Cast

Fan-favorite male actor Karan Tacker plays the lead role, and he plays SP Amit Lodha, an IPS officer. Along with him are many cast members, including Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Anup Soni, Shraddha Das, Nikita Dutta, and more. As the series is about many gangs and police, so many cast members are associated with Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 1.

Karan Tacker as SP Amit Lodha IPS

Avinash Tiwary as Chandan Mahto

Abhimanyu Singh as SHO Ranjan Kumar

Brijeshwar Singh as New SHO Rajeev Soni

Aditi Singh as Ruby Kumari,

Jatin Sarna as Dilip Sahu

Ravi Kishan as Abhyuday Singh

Ashutosh Rana as IG Mukteshwar Chaubey IPS

Nikita Dutta as Tanu Lodha, Amit’s wife

Aishwarya Sushmita as Meeta Devi,

Neeraj Kashyap as Constable Shiv Ram

Anup Soni as DIG Sudhir Paswan

Shraddha Das as Saumya Mukherjee

Kali Prasad Mukherjee as Ravinder Mukhiya

Sanjay Pandey as SHO Kanhaiya Bharadwaj

Susheel Singh as Bharat Yadav

Bharat Jha as SI Ajit Kumar

Vijay Kumar Dogra as Jaiswal

Meenakshi Chugh as DGP’s wife

Vinay Pathak as Sri Ujjiyaar Prasad, former CM of Bihar

Naval Shukla as Sri Sarvesh Kumar, CM of Bihar

Property Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Genre Crime, Action, Thriller Created by Neeraj Pandey Written by Neeraj Pandey Directed by Bhav Dhulia Producer Shital Bhatia Cinematography Hari Nair Editor Praveen Kathikuloth Production Company Friday Storytellers Original network Netflix

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Storyline

The series is about Patna District, located in the Indian state of Bihar. Various gangs consist of criminals and other people living in surrounding areas. Then enters the IPS Amit Lodha, who is determined to eliminate such gangs by eliminating the leading members. While handling his duties with honor and pride, he also has various personal issues. The storyline also includes some other cast members and their professional and personal lives in the series.

Each and every characters from this series are amazing but Ashutosh Rana steals the show from everyone. He is just too good in this one. Show: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Platform: Netflix pic.twitter.com/J7L7oAuGLC — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) January 3, 2023

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Makers Team

The series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter was created by Neeraj Pandey and was directed by Bhav Dhulia. The writer Neeraj Pandey is also the director of the first season. So it will be interesting to see who will be directing the upcoming Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 2.

Season 1 Episode Title Episode 1 “Patra Parichay!” Episode 2 “Chandanwa Ka Janm!” Episode 3 “Amit Kaun ???” Episode 4 “Mooh Dikhai !!!” Episode 5 “Meeta Ji Ki Love Story !!!” Episode 6 “Meeta Ji Ki Love Story Part 2” Episode 7 “Phace to Phace”



The composer is Advit Nemlekar, and it is a crime-action thriller series. The show’s producer is Shital Bhatia, and the associated production company is Friday Storytellers.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 2 Trailer Release

The show’s makers have not released the official trailer for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 2. Soon, they will be releasing all the important details. Keep in touch about the latest updates regarding Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 2.