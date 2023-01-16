Shondaland Series “The Residence” Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

Shondaland a.k.a. Shonda Rhimes is once again teaming up with Netflix and all set to make some more records. Because let’s be honest, whatever project she gets on there are so many records being made as well as broken. And now, we are about to get one more mystery thriller.

Let’s get straight into the details of the upcoming Shondaland series The Residence.

The Residence Release Date

The series is currently in the pre-production stages and we all know, there are many stages involved. As of now, The Residence is in the writing process. After it will be completed, the series will start filming schedule and everything about it. Later onwards, after the series completes the entire series filming, it will start all the post-production stages.

What We Know So Far About The Residence, a Netflix Shondaland Series https://t.co/MMWWe2oKnx — The UBJ (@the_ubj) September 29, 2022

Then we will get to know more about The Residence release date. Not just that, we will also get an official trailer and so much more.

For now, there is no official release date from the makers of the show. Soon, we will get confirmation about The Residence release date. Also, all the social media accounts of the show will also release notifications regarding the release date.

The Residence Trailer Release

The series has not yet started filming and because of that, we don’t have any trailer or teaser on our hand. Soon after the shooting starts, we will get a notification about it from the makers of the show. And after that, they will be releasing The Residence Trailer along with an official poster.

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are executive producing the murder-mystery series, THE RESIDENCE, for Netflix. “THE RESIDENCE is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” pic.twitter.com/KCkgvBiuxf — Screen Queens (@screenqueenz) March 7, 2022

Additionally, along with the trailer release, the makers of the show will also be releasing the official release date of the series. Hence after that, fans will be relieved after knowing everything about the trailer and cast members.

The trailer gives away important details such as an overall idea of the story. And then the real struggle begins because we can not stop guessing about the story and its further plot. What a fun time that is!

Another Project from Shondaland

The series is being written by a popular writer along with many additional writers. The Residence is said to be an upcoming record-breaking project from Shonda Rhimes. Because whenever she is up to something, it is bound to make its mark in television history.

That has happened not once or twice, but multiple times. Look at her previous projects: Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna, Bridgerton, and now Bridgerton sequel.

Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy has become the longest-running medical drama with more than millions of fans across the world. It is all set to premiere its 19th season in the upcoming weeks. Along with that, Inventing Anna has been quite the record-breaking series on Netflix and is still on the most watched list.

Bridgerton

Talking about Bridgerton, it has been most favorite scripted show and after teaming up with Netflix, it got even more recognition. Since the release of the show, it needed not one but multiple sequel seasons.

Along with that, just after the first season, there were talks about multiple spin-off series of Bridgerton. And, that’s not all, we are now getting a Bridgerton sequel i.e. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The Residence: Writer

Paul William Davies who happens to be one of the leading writers will be writing the script for The Residence. He is, shockingly, an attorney-turned-screenwriter and has been writing amazing screenplays.

He is not just the writer but also a showrunner along with Shonda Rhimes. You might be familiar with his other popular and appreciatable works such as Betrayal, Scandal, For the People, and many more.

Partnership with Netflix

Shonda Rhimes, as well as William Davies both, are under a partnership with Netflix under which all such dream projects are coming to life. The deal was in 2018 when they purchased The Residence rights for the series.

.@ShondaRhimes is going back to the White House after #Scandal and has set 8-episode whodunnit ‘The Residence’ at Netflix with ‘Scandal’ and ‘For the People’ creator Paul William Davies set as showrunner. Details: https://t.co/7S2mNOkOx8 pic.twitter.com/CqvSB9C8J0 — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) March 7, 2022

The Residence: Based on Book

The series is based on Kate Andersen Brower’s Book named The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. However, the series will be inspired by the book itself, not exactly based on the book.

The Residence is coming to Netflix. Find out more now. https://t.co/CJqjLXGWC8 Are you planning to check out this new series? pic.twitter.com/ef60exicc9 — TVSeriesFinale.com (@tvseriesfinale) March 8, 2022

The official synopsis is quite interesting and thrilling. As it explains the story of the series, it gives a kind of chills. Let’s get right into it.

The Residence Storyline

The series is about a murder that happened in the most famous “Residence” in the world i.e. The White House itself. There are 132 rooms along with 157 suspects who were present on the premises around the time of the death.

Shonda Rhimes Details 8 New Netflix Original Series Including White House Drama ‘The Residence’ #Netflix pic.twitter.com/f0PE6vSydI — Netflix Updates (@Netflix_Updates) July 21, 2018

Then there is one body, the person who actually got murdered in the most secure building ever. And, now when there’s a murder, there has to be a detective. To get everything sorted out and get to know the real murderer.

Shonda Rhimes Sets White House Murder-Mystery ‘The Residence’ at Netflix https://t.co/rAOQ9vIEqM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 7, 2022

There was a state dinner which of course was attended by so many high-profile members of various countries and more. There are so many rooms, storage units, secret rooms, and whatnot and now there’s the murder.

It will be quite exciting as well as fascinating to see how the story comes out. Because when you are in the most secure building and surrounded by the most prestigious people from around the globe, and then a murder takes place, that is something to be worried about.

The Residence Cast Members

As we discussed earlier, the series is still undergoing various stages for screenplay and writing. Hence there are no cast members finalized for the series. The makers of the show will be soon hiring various actors for different roles.

They will be getting screen testing/ auditions and then whoever is suited the best, will be called for the finalized role.

Shonda Rhimes Sets White House Whodunnit ‘The Residence’ At Netflix: Shondaland is headed back to the Oval Office! https://t.co/qh0ChpEnyt pic.twitter.com/UTyY4mQ95Z — you-betterknow (@BetterknowYou) March 8, 2022

Also, there is a high chance that the series will be getting some most popular actors from the television industry. We all know, how a specific actor can turn the entire show around. Not just that, even though if we go on getting some newcomer actors, still people like Shonda Rhimes are going to make them worldwide popular too! That’s definitely something that she can do, any time!

Netflix will be releasing details regarding appointed cast members of The Residence and then we can know for sure. Keep in touch with the social media handles of the show as well as the makers of the show.

A “Mini Series”

The Residence is said to be a “mini-series” and will have a total of 8 episodes. Each episode will have approximately 60 minute run time. Fans are surely going to love such loooong lasting episodes, that too from Shonda Rhimes herself.

4. The Residence@netflix & @byshondaland hv acquired the rights to @katebrower ’s book #TheResidence which offers a vividly accurate insider’s account of @WhiteHouse residence staffers and the upstairs downstairs lives they share with the First Families.#Netflix #NewSeries pic.twitter.com/mY2C0uQsaW — Bhagyashree Bhansali (@TheBhagyashreeB) July 21, 2018

Being a crime thriller series, it surely is going to have typical “Shonda Rhimes Twists” – Grey’s Anatomy fans must be aware of this! Happy Watching!