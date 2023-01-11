All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release date, Plot And Everything We Know So Far

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 – What We Know So Far

Introduction:

In the age of today, where Korean drama is rising to success, the coming-of-age zombie-apocalypse-horror All of Us Are Dead is a massive hit among all its audiences, including in the West.

With 12 episodes to its first season, the series was hailed for staying emotionally grounded throughout its violent premise and gory execution. The show follows a group of high school students in Hyosan fighting to survive in a city overrun by zombies.

All of Us Are Dead has been acclaimed by many as being among the best of Korean drama, several drawing comparisons to other shows based on zombie apocalypses, such as The Walking Dead.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Overview:

On the surface, the plot of All of Us Are Dead is no different from any other piece of media that deals with the popular dystopian trope of the zombie apocalypse.

But what indeed grounds the show in what would otherwise have been a routine retelling of an overdone trope is how it portrays human behavior.

The budding relationship between two students is the show’s driving force, accompanied by a host of characters who are both very realistic and sympathetic.

The panic and desperation that the students face force them to band together in ways they would never have, which leads to new bonds that no one would have seen coming.

Using the characters to drive the plot has been seen to have a significant effect in both Dawn of the Dead and The Walking Death.

At first glance, the characters’ cast seems to follow the typical archetypes. There’s the snobbish rich girl who is class president only because her parents bribed the school and the lower-class delinquent who likes her.

There’s the famous guy everyone has a crush on and the guy who bullies anyone he sees as weaker.

There are the two best friends who harbor secret feelings for each other, and there’s a boy who was constantly bullied, who was never able to fight back and never had anyone stand up for him, whose father is responsible for creating the virus in the hopes of giving the boy the ability to protect himself.

As the series progresses, these characters grow in both good ways and bad. Some risk it all to protect their friends, and even once they are infected, they fight to hang on to their humanity until the end.

Others, meanwhile, who were always bullies and were cruel and uncaring to their peers, are happy to throw everyone else under the bus, willing to sacrifice anything for their singular survival.

The show pulls at the heartstrings effortlessly, despite the ruthlessness and violence shown. This nuance makes All of Us Are Dead a brilliant example of the South Korean entertainment industry.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Plot:

The show opens with a science teacher secretly conducting experiments in a high school lab. His test subject is a rat, injected with a virus, which then bites a student who innocuously wanders in.

While this seems harmless at first, the audience knows better, and very soon, the student starts to change, exhibiting symptoms of the virus- she turns into a zombie, intent on eating her classmates or changing them.

The virus quickly spreads through the entire school and outside the city.

Unlike most other portrayals of zombies, which show them as mindless killing machines whose only purpose is to feed on people’s brains, All of Us Are Dead gives a more nuanced portrayal, where the zombies retain their humanity for the longest time.

Even the level of danger and aggressiveness they threaten depends on what kind of person they were before being changed.

As the virus spreads, the characters are left with no choice but to work alongside, making and breaking many new relationships and forcing each character to grow in their ways, not all of them for the good.

Nam Ra, the cold, uncaring class president, slowly grows attached to her classmates, resolving to go to any lengths to help them.

Eventually, she starts changing into a zombie as well and instantly creates distance from her newfound friends, isolating herself to protect them.

She hangs on desperately to her last vestiges of humanity, giving her the strength to fight off other zombies.

Other characters include Lee Cheongsam, who initially comes across as a typical highschooler with his emotions on his sleeve, but ends up sacrificing himself to save his classmates; Lee Suhyeok, a former delinquent with poor grades and looked down on by many upper-class students, but uses his street-smarts to help everyone survive and even consoling them when they broke down; Nam Onjo, who comes across as self-absorbed and single-minded, only to use her lessons from her father, a fireman, to save herself and her classmates, even making plans for long-term survival, such as escape routes, makeshift toilets, etc.

The adults of the show might not be given as much screentime, but the little they get works to show the different kinds of people there are in the world and what their motivations can be; from the principal who only cares to save herself and the good name of the school versus the teacher who is willing to die to protect her students, and the mother. She is desperate to save her son versus the government official risking infection to retrieve a laptop that may contain information about an antidote.

Despite the increasingly bleak outlook, the show ends with some survivors reaching a military camp, offering a ray of hope for continued survival to the characters and anticipation for a second season to the viewers.

Can we expect All Of Us Are Dead Season 2?

The second season of All of Us Are Dead has since been awaited with great anticipation, almost as soon as the first season began streaming on Netflix.

Luckily for the eager audience, Netflix recently announced that a second season is underway, with director Lee Jae-kyoo saying, “Many directions, settings, and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies,” in reference to the hybrid zombies that were introduced in the show’s second half. According to Lee, while the first season focused on the survival of the humans, the second one will be more about the zombies’ survival.

FAQ: