Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

By
James Ashley
-

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

Much awaited  Marvel movie Black Panther Wakanda Forever is going to be released soon. There are so many fans who have been waiting for the release of the second Black Panther movie, as it has been such a long time since the release of the first part. 

Let’s get straight into Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date and more details. 

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Canceled or Renewed?

Marvel Studios renewed Black Panther for a second part in 2019. Prior to that, because of the lead role’s demise, there were no plans to make another part of the Black Panther. Later on, seeing the popularity of the series, there have been new plans and finally, the film was renewed for one more sequel. Hence then we go on getting the Black Panther Wakanda Forever. 

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date

Wakanda Forever is going to be released by 11th November 2022 in cinemas. Fans can then watch the movie and enjoy the brand-new story with some newly added cast members. Also, as we all are aware, the actor who used to play the lead role Chadwick Boseman’s sad demise has left fans in shock. 

As we learned along with the Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer release, we got to know about the release date of the film. It will be released in four languages viz. English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. By offering the film in multiple languages, the makers of the film are covering a broad audience. Hence more fans can enjoy the film in their native languages. 

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer Release

Marvel has just released their upcoming film’s trailer and now fans can’t wait any longer for the Black Panther Wakanda Forever release. There are just a few days left before the release of the second part of the film.

See also  Nancy Drew Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot - Everything We Know So Far

Just a day ago, Marvel Universe released its latest trailer for the second part of the Black Panther film. 

Makers of Black Panther Wakanda Forever

The second part of the movie will be directed by Ryan Coogler. He also happens to be the screenplay writer along with Joe Robert Cole who co-writes the film. The film has been produced under Marvel Studios, Precision Aerial Filmworks, and Walt Disney Pictures.

There are various beautiful locations where the shooting was held. Locations in Brunswick, Georgia, USA, and more. 

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Cast Members

  • Shuri played by Letitia Wright 
  • Nakia played by Lupita Nyong’o 
  • Okoye played by Danai Gurira 
  • M’Baku played by Winston Duke 
  • Queen Ramonda played by Angela Bassett 
  • Ayo played by Florence Kasumba 
  • Aneka played by Michaela Coel 
  • Riri Williams/Ironheart played by Dominique Thorne 
  • Namor played by Tenoch Huerta 
  • Namora played by Mabel Cadena 
  • Attuma played by Alex Livinalli 
  • Everett Ross played by Martin Freeman 
  • Doctor Doom played by TBD 
  • Kilmonger played by Michael B. Jordan 
  • Val played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus 
  • Sam Wilson/ Captain America played by Anthony Mackie 

Additional Cast Members of the Film

Tenoch Huerta
He will be playing the role of Namor who happens to be the king of Talokan. He is a Mexican actor who has worked in many films and now will be appearing in the upcoming Marvel film. He has worked in Latin American as well as Spanish movies. 

Dominique Thorne

She has worked in many films such as If Beale Street Could Talk and played Sheila Hunt, and Judy Harmon in Black Messiah has gained more popularity. She will be playing the role of teenage Riri. She is a genius inventor as well as a student who happens to be an engineer and has been born and raised in Chicago.

She tries to do work the same as Tony Stark. In order to do that, she makes an armored suit and finds her own path to help people. It will be interesting to see someone else other than Tony Stark wearing such an armored suit. 

See also  Code 404 Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot - What We Know So Far

Michaela Coel

She is not just an actor but also happens to be a screenwriter. She will be playing a queer character and is quite excited about it. There are so many aspects that she wants to take on and show the world, all about the goodness of people. 

Mitzi Mabel Cadena
She will be playing Namora in Black Panther Wakanda Forever. She is the cousin of Namor. 

Alex Livinalli
He plays Attuma in the movie. 

Who will be the new Black Panther, The King?

From the trailer, it looks like Shuri, the sister of the king will be taking up her responsibility as the leader of their community. Also, there are some threats that need to be neutralized which she will be going to be handling, just like her brother. 

Final Film in Phase Four

Fans are already aware of Phase Four of the Marvel Universe. There have been many new additions, including many television series, and movies. Just like that, Black Panther Wakanda Forever will mark as the final film in Phase Four. Fans have already started to love the latest series such as She-Hulk and more. 

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Storyline

The story of the film will revolve around the next King/ Queen of Wakanda. After the death of king T’Challa, there have been some new threats. To neutralize these threats, there is a keen need for a leader.

To protect the people of Wakanda, Shuri, who happens to be the sister of the previous king, takes on the role of the leader. She is brilliant with technology and we all have seen how well she can handle as well as manage everything and anything when it comes to technology. 

There were many fights in the first part of the film in which Shuri displayed her extraordinary skills. Also, there’s the power-absorbing suit that powers the black panther with so much strength. 

Where to Watch Black Panther Wakanda Forever?

The upcoming Marvel film is going to be released in cinemas on 11th November 2022. As we discussed earlier, the film will be released in many languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The US as well as India and many other regions will be releasing the film on 11th November.

Also, for those who have been waiting for their favorite Marvel film, the wait is finally over and they can enjoy the final film of the fourth phase of the MCU. 

See also  A Simple Favor Sequel Confirmation with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick 

Table of Contents

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here