Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

Much awaited Marvel movie Black Panther Wakanda Forever is going to be released soon. There are so many fans who have been waiting for the release of the second Black Panther movie, as it has been such a long time since the release of the first part.

Let’s get straight into Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date and more details.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Canceled or Renewed?

Marvel Studios renewed Black Panther for a second part in 2019. Prior to that, because of the lead role’s demise, there were no plans to make another part of the Black Panther. Later on, seeing the popularity of the series, there have been new plans and finally, the film was renewed for one more sequel. Hence then we go on getting the Black Panther Wakanda Forever.

black panther: wakanda forever

(2022) | dir. ryan coogler pic.twitter.com/XzUwpup6lS — thevibe (@thejpgvibe) October 6, 2022

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date

Wakanda Forever is going to be released by 11th November 2022 in cinemas. Fans can then watch the movie and enjoy the brand-new story with some newly added cast members. Also, as we all are aware, the actor who used to play the lead role Chadwick Boseman’s sad demise has left fans in shock.

A despedida de T'Challa em Wakanda Forever vai ser uma das coisas mais emocionantes da Marvel 💔 pic.twitter.com/N6wSbYTcSb — Vip Séries (@vipseriesbr) October 5, 2022

As we learned along with the Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer release, we got to know about the release date of the film. It will be released in four languages viz. English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. By offering the film in multiple languages, the makers of the film are covering a broad audience. Hence more fans can enjoy the film in their native languages.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer Release

Marvel has just released their upcoming film’s trailer and now fans can’t wait any longer for the Black Panther Wakanda Forever release. There are just a few days left before the release of the second part of the film.

Just a day ago, Marvel Universe released its latest trailer for the second part of the Black Panther film.

Makers of Black Panther Wakanda Forever

The second part of the movie will be directed by Ryan Coogler. He also happens to be the screenplay writer along with Joe Robert Cole who co-writes the film. The film has been produced under Marvel Studios, Precision Aerial Filmworks, and Walt Disney Pictures.

There are various beautiful locations where the shooting was held. Locations in Brunswick, Georgia, USA, and more.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Cast Members

Shuri played by Letitia Wright

Nakia played by Lupita Nyong’o

Okoye played by Danai Gurira

M’Baku played by Winston Duke

Queen Ramonda played by Angela Bassett

Ayo played by Florence Kasumba

Aneka played by Michaela Coel

Riri Williams/Ironheart played by Dominique Thorne

Namor played by Tenoch Huerta

Namora played by Mabel Cadena

Attuma played by Alex Livinalli

Everett Ross played by Martin Freeman

Doctor Doom played by TBD

Kilmonger played by Michael B. Jordan

Val played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Sam Wilson/ Captain America played by Anthony Mackie

Additional Cast Members of the Film

Tenoch Huerta

He will be playing the role of Namor who happens to be the king of Talokan. He is a Mexican actor who has worked in many films and now will be appearing in the upcoming Marvel film. He has worked in Latin American as well as Spanish movies.

Michaela Coel’s character in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is queer and falls in love with Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — “their forbidden affair causes disruption in the ranks.” pic.twitter.com/RBftMdOZgM — Mcu Content (@mcucomfort) October 7, 2022

Dominique Thorne

She has worked in many films such as If Beale Street Could Talk and played Sheila Hunt, and Judy Harmon in Black Messiah has gained more popularity. She will be playing the role of teenage Riri. She is a genius inventor as well as a student who happens to be an engineer and has been born and raised in Chicago.

She tries to do work the same as Tony Stark. In order to do that, she makes an armored suit and finds her own path to help people. It will be interesting to see someone else other than Tony Stark wearing such an armored suit.

Michaela Coel

She is not just an actor but also happens to be a screenwriter. She will be playing a queer character and is quite excited about it. There are so many aspects that she wants to take on and show the world, all about the goodness of people.

Michaela Coel confirms Aneka and Ayo romance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. https://t.co/JKQoaqvs3Q pic.twitter.com/lBWd8jzg7x — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 7, 2022

Mitzi Mabel Cadena

She will be playing Namora in Black Panther Wakanda Forever. She is the cousin of Namor.

Alex Livinalli

He plays Attuma in the movie.

Who will be the new Black Panther, The King?

From the trailer, it looks like Shuri, the sister of the king will be taking up her responsibility as the leader of their community. Also, there are some threats that need to be neutralized which she will be going to be handling, just like her brother.

love how they incorporated shuri’s dot markings on the black panther mask #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/Wu81adsGO8 — ken (@wandaslizzie) October 3, 2022

Final Film in Phase Four

Fans are already aware of Phase Four of the Marvel Universe. There have been many new additions, including many television series, and movies. Just like that, Black Panther Wakanda Forever will mark as the final film in Phase Four. Fans have already started to love the latest series such as She-Hulk and more.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Storyline

The story of the film will revolve around the next King/ Queen of Wakanda. After the death of king T’Challa, there have been some new threats. To neutralize these threats, there is a keen need for a leader.

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira play a game of Knowing Me Knowing You about their co-stars. pic.twitter.com/fUNpmQPVMV — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) October 6, 2022

To protect the people of Wakanda, Shuri, who happens to be the sister of the previous king, takes on the role of the leader. She is brilliant with technology and we all have seen how well she can handle as well as manage everything and anything when it comes to technology.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to showcase the career of Tenoch Huerta – before he rises from the sea as Namor in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! https://t.co/d2uqP7Nr8H pic.twitter.com/PCCr6J32Bk — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 6, 2022

There were many fights in the first part of the film in which Shuri displayed her extraordinary skills. Also, there’s the power-absorbing suit that powers the black panther with so much strength.

Where to Watch Black Panther Wakanda Forever?

The upcoming Marvel film is going to be released in cinemas on 11th November 2022. As we discussed earlier, the film will be released in many languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The US as well as India and many other regions will be releasing the film on 11th November.

Check out this exclusive artwork for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11. Get tickets now: https://t.co/TGxjvhAAlW pic.twitter.com/Hj9pVo087Y — Disney (@Disney) October 6, 2022

Also, for those who have been waiting for their favorite Marvel film, the wait is finally over and they can enjoy the final film of the fourth phase of the MCU.