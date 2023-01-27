Queens Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Queens is an American musical drama tv series. It has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Queens includes drama and music. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Queens.

Queens Season 2:

The series Queens follows the story of four women, out of touch and estranged, in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame as well as regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

The series Queens was created by Zahir McGhee. It stars Eve, Nadine Velazquez, and Naturi Naughton. The series Queens was written by Zahir McGhee, Mamoudou N’Diaye, Heather Mitchell, Njeri Brown, Gus Hickey, Jordan Reddout, Tess Leibowitz, Stacy Traub, Lee MacNeil Johnson, Kyra Jones, and Valeska Rodriguez.

It was directed by Crystle Roberson, Tim Story, Sidney Sidell, Shiri Appleby, Benny Boom, Stacey Muhammad, Daniel Willis, Menhaj Huda, Ruba Nadda, and Rachel Raimist.

The series Queens was executively produced by Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind, and Tim Story. The first season of the series Queens includes a total of 13 episodes titled 1999, Heart Of Queens, Who You Calling a Bitch, Ain’t No Sunshine, Do Anything for Clout, Behind the Throne, Who Shot Ya, God’s Plan, Bars, Nasty Girl Records, I’m A Slave 4 U, Let the Past Be the Past, and 2022.

The series Queens was made under How My Hair Look Windpower Entertainment and ABC Signature. Disney Platform Distribution distributed the series, Queens. The series Queens has arrived on ABC.

Let’s see if the second season of the series Queens is confirmed or not.

Queens Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

The series Queens is not renewed yet for the second season. We expect that Queens Season 2 will soon be confirmed.

There is a massive chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Queens. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Queens, we will add it here.

Queens Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Queens Season 2 below.

Eve J. Cooper as Brianna “Professor Sex” Robinson Brandy Norwood as Naomi “Xplicit Lyrics Naturi Naughton as Jill “Da Thrill” Sumpter Nadine Velazquez as Valeria “Butter Pecan” Mendez Taylor Sele as Eric Jones Pepi Sonuga as Lauren “Lil Muffin” Rice Precious Way as Jojo Cam’ron as Himself Felisha Terrell as Tina Dubois RonReaco Lee as Jeff Robinson Emerson Brooks as Darren Filgo Elaine del Valle as Valentina Remy Ma as Zadie “Lady Z” Lucius Baston as DJ Kool Red

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series Queens.

Queens Season 1 Review:

Queens Season 1 has received good reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Queens will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the recent episodes of the series Queens, we have seen that putting their old rivalries aside, the ladies attempts to embark on a new career venture with Zadie.

After that, Jill faces her past during standing up to her overbearing father. Later, Naomi tries to encourage Zadie to demand justice.

On the other hand, Naomi, as well as Eric, get conflicted on what is best for the future of JoJo, Jill tries to help a young troubled actor struggling against an overbearing parent, and Valerie tries to fight for an opportunity in order to lean into her Puerto Rican heritage.

The career of Valeria as a single artist takes off, and Muffin motivates Jill in order to get back into the recording booth, Eric tries to confront his ex-wife in order to help save the future of Nasty Girl Records. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the plot of the second season of the series Queens will start where the first season left off. If we get any news about the plot of the second season of the series Queens, we will add it here.

Queens Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Queens Season 2 has not been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of the second season of the series Queens.

We can expect the second season of the series Queens in late 2022. Maybe it will be released on ABC. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Queens has started airing on 19th October 2021 on ABC and it will be completed on 15th February 2022.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Queens, we will add it here. Let's watch the trailer of the second season of the series Queens.

Queens Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Queens Season 2 has not been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season of the series Queens.

Find the series premiere of Queens below. It was released by ABC on 12th September 2021. Let’s watch it.

Where Can I Watch Queens Season 2?

You can watch the series, Queens, on ABC. We expect that the second season of the series Queens will soon arrive on ABC.

You can also watch the series, Queens, on Hulu. Let's see what happens next.

Is Queens a Good Show?

Queens is one of the best and new fall network series. It is much smarter than it needs to be as well as finds hard into its frothy premise. The series Queens is worth watching.

