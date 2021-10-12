Chucky Reveals About How He Would Murder Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Hannibal Lecter

A certain pint-sized maniac recently hit the screen at the time when Chucky was released on Syfy and USA.

The series that stars Zackary Arthur, Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, and Alex Vincent is set in an idyllic American town, and it is thrown into chaos just after a vintage Good Guy doll changes at a suburban yard sale.

Also, the main character is a 14-year-old gay boy. He is bullied as well as sort of lost just after the death of his mother, said by Chucky – showrunner named Don Mancini.

He is a young artist sculptures along with some doll parts. And he discovers Chucky at a yard sale as well as purchases him, but it changes that he receives much more than he bargained for.

Also, a few other folks might have a rough time only if they pass through the path with the murderer doll from Child’s Play? His horror icons.

Recently, Chucky has revealed about his recent murders of Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Hannibal Lecter.

Hannibal Lecter – Chucky said that he would not eat his liver; liver is disgusting. And also, fava beans make him fart. The brain of Hannibal is the last thing that he would eat.

And all know that can give him mad cow disease. It is the reason why Leatherface is so smashed. Maybe he would turn Hannibal into a few chili dogs and, after that, eat him along with a coke and fries. The guy’s snob, he would die of embarrassment.

The series is also coming named Chucky. It is an American television series. The series Chucky is full of black comedy and horror.

The series Chucky was written and created by Don Mancini. The series Chucky is receiving a positive response from the audience. It has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Chucky was executively produced by Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Harley Peyton, and Alex Hedlund.

The series Chucky was shot in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The series Chucky was made under Universal Content Productions.

The series Chucky has arrived on Syfy and USA Network. The series Chucky is preceded by Cult of Chucky.

The series Chucky reveals the title of the first two episodes of the series Chucky. It includes Death by Misadventure and Give Me Something Good to Eat.

The series Chucky was written by Don Mancini, Kim Garland, Sarah Acosta, and Nick Zigler. It was directed by Samir Rehem, Don Mancini, and Dermott Downs.

The first episode, titled Death by Misadventure, of the series Chucky was released on 12th October 2021 on Syfy and USA Network.

The filming of the series Chucky was started on 29th March 2021. It was completed on 11th August 2021. It was completed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The series Chucky is a sequel to Cult of Chucky, which is the seventh film in the franchise. The series Chucky includes horror, mystery, and thriller.

In the series Chucky, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, at that time, an idyllic American town gets thrown into some dangerous issue because a series of terrifying murders start to expose the secrets and hypocrisies of the town. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

