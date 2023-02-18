First Kill Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Who doesn’t love Vampire drama? Maybe that is one of the reasons why Netflix is back with yet another Vampire based adult drama – First Kill. This original Netflix series will debut by June 2022 and has already caught the eyes of vampire-loving fans.

First Kill Release Date

According to Netflix’s official notification, First Kill will be released on 10th June 2022. So those who are waiting for such a killer vampire series, do not need to wait any longer now.

With the release of the official release date, Netflix has also released some of the official photos and a poster for the First Kill. All the photos come across as quite amazing and interesting, worth waiting for.

First Kill Cast

Imani Lewis as Calliope, and Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette – both of these are the leading characters of the show. Jonas Dylan Allen will be making his debut as Ben whereas Roberto Mendez will also be debuting as Noah.

Other cast members include Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Dylan MacNamara, Elizabeth Mitchell, Jason R. Moore, Phillip Mullings Jr; Mk Xyz, Aubin Wise, and Will Swenson.

First Kill Storyline

Belonging to the powerful family of Vampires, teenager Juliette is of age now and is supposed to make her first kill. In order to successfully have her FIRST KILL, she finds a new girl in her town – Calliope.

What did poor Juliette know, Calliope happens to be one of the family members of esteemed Vampire Hunters. So, there’s that and now it is not going to be easy to have her first kill, instead, sparks fly quite unexpectedly between them.

There will be a total of 8 episodes and each of them will have approximately 60 minutes of run time. So you are surely going to get enough of Vampire Time from Netflix’s latest First Kill series.

First Kill: Creators Team

The upcoming Netflix Original fantasy teen drama First Kill is written as well as created by V.E. Schwab. There’s a short story written by Schwab which was published in Imprint’s Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite.

Along with Belletrist Productions, Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss serve as the Executive Producers of the show. Felicia D. Henderson – showrunner of the show will also be one of the executive producers.