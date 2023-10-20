Netflix’s Latest Time-Travel Drama Series “Bodies” Review and Much More

With its unique mix of crime, thriller, and time travel, Netflix’s “Bodies” has surprised the streaming world. The show has gotten a lot of attention from both reviewers and viewers thanks to its exciting premise and great cast. Let’s look at what makes “Bodies” so great.

Bodies SPOILERS Follow.

Bodies Overview

“Bodies” is mainly about a strange body found on a London street in four different times: 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053.

As police from different eras look into the case, they find disturbing secrets and links that go back more than one hundred years. The show’s bold premise and the way it jumps around in time keep fans on the edge of their seats, waiting for the next twist.

About the Series: Bodies

“Bodies” is a British crime thriller limited series made by Paul Tomalin and based on the graphic book by Si Spencer. The show was first discussed in February 2022, and shooting began in May 2022.

The first episode of the eight-part series came out on Netflix on October 19, 2023.

Critics and Fans Reviews

Both fans and reviewers have said good things about the show. It has a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 65 out of 100 rating on Metacritic, which means that most critics liked it. “Bodies” is one of the best shows on Netflix because of its unique idea and great acting.

Bodies Cast Members

Stephen Graham, Shira Haas, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, and Amaka Okafor are just a few of the great actors in the show. Each actor gives their parts depth and realism, which makes the characters more natural and the story even more enjoyable.

Stephen Graham’s performance as Elias Mannix has been praised for its intensity.

One of the best things about “Bodies” is undoubtedly its ensemble company. The pack’s leader is Stephen Graham, who plays Elias Mannix and is known for performing well in many well-reviewed films.

Shira Haas, who became famous worldwide with “Unorthodox,” plays DC Iris Maplewood, giving her character a lot of depth and subtlety.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, and Amaka Okafor all give strong performances, and each one adds to the story’s complexity.

Bodies – A Unique and Deep Concept:

People have said that “Bodies” is a tantalizingly original idea that combines crime, thriller, and science fiction.

Some reviewers have noted that the show makes some overused choices, but most people have liked the unusual premise and the way the actors play their parts. The show also deals with important issues like racism, homophobia, and sexism, which makes it current and makes you think.

Stephen Graham ✅

Crime drama ✅

Very weird timelines shenanigans ✅ All 8 episodes of the mind-breaking BODIES are now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/dLxrBzWuh4 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 19, 2023

Makers of Bodies

The show is based on the same-named DC Vertigo comic and graphic book, written by Si Spencer and drawn by Dean Ormston, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick, and Phil Winslade.

Marco Kreuzpaintner, Will Gould, and Frith Tiplady were in charge of adapting the book to TV as executive directors. Moonage Pictures made the show, and Susie Liggat was in charge of producing it. Filmmaker Joel Devlin and editor Johannes Hubrich make “Bodies” even more visually appealing and faster-paced, making it a great example of how to tell a story.

Final Words

“Bodies” isn’t just another story about crime. It gives viewers a new and exciting experience with its creative account, great acting, and ideas that make you think. You should watch “Bodies” if you want to watch a show that breaks the rules and keeps you thinking.