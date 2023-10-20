The Gold Season 2 Release Date, Storylines, Cast Members, Trailer, Facts, and Everything

Crime stories are shared on TV, but every once in a while, a show comes along that grabs people’s attention. “The Gold” is one of these shows. Fans can’t wait for news about the second season after the first one was so exciting. You’re in luck if you are one of those fans! Here is what we know about Season 2 of “The Gold” so far.



The first season of The Gold was based on the famous true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and told in an inspiring way. People were glued to their screens as this crime docuseries went deep into the worlds of murder, money laundering, blue- and white-collar crooks, and scandal.

The Gold Season 2 Release Date

Even though the BBC hasn’t said that “The Gold” will be back for a second season, there are vital signs that it might be happening. There are rumors that the next season will focus on even more people involved in the original crime.

Based on the fact that the first season came out in early 2023 and the time it takes to make a good show, Season 2 might not come out until at least 2024. However, once we get the confirmed release date for The Gold Season 2, we will add it here.

The Gold Season 1 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

British TV thriller “The Gold” is based on the famous Brink’s-Mat robbery of 1983 and is very interesting to watch. The series, which airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, was written by Neil Forsyth and is based on actual events.



The show’s plot starts with the timeline of 1983; near Heathrow Airport, a clever heist took £26 million worth of gold bullion, diamonds, and cash. That amount would be worth £93.3 million today. This wasn’t just any theft but the biggest ever, leading to probes worldwide.

The show presents viewers with influential people involved in what happened after the heist. As they try to wash the stolen gold, gold dealer Kenneth Noye and lawyer Edwyn Cooper become vital to the story. The cops, led by DCI Brian Boyce, are hot on their trail and have found a web of crimes that spans continents.

As the story goes on, the stolen gold’s path is followed from being stolen to being melted down and sold as pure with the help of another gold dealer, John Palmer. Things get more exciting when Noye is imprisoned for killing spy officer John Fordham. Surprisingly, Noye is found not guilty.

At the end of the season, it is revealed that only half of the stolen gold has been found. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the next episode. In essence, The Gold Season 1 has perfectly blended historical events with intense drama, making it a worth-watching show for crime drama lovers.

The Gold Season 2 Cast Members List

Here is the complete list of cast members of The Gold Season 2.

Nichola Burley as Brenda Noye

Sean Harris as Gordon Parry

Tom Cullen as John Palmer

Sophia La Porta as Kathleen Meacock

Dorothy Atkinson as Jeannie Savage

Daniel Ings as Archie Osbourne

Adam Nagaitis as Micky McAvoy

Sean Gilder as DI Neville Carter

Ruth Bradley as Isabelle Cooper

Emun Elliott as Tony Brightwell

Stefanie Martini as Marnie Palmer

Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings

Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye

Chris Coghill as Neil Murphy

Ellora Torchia as Sienna Rose

Silas Carson as Harry Carson

Peter Davison as Assistant Commissioner Gordan Stewart

George Russo as Young Policeman Jack

Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper

James Nelson-Joyce as Brian Reader

Hadley Fraser as DC John Fordham

Amanda Drew as CS Cath McClean

Hugh Bonneville as DCI Brian Boyce

Besides the cast, as mentioned above, we may also see some new cast and characters in the second installment of The Gold series.

The Gold Season 2 Episode Titles

Since the showmakers have not shared the episode titles for The Gold Season 2, we have added a complete list of episodes of The Gold Season 1. Have a look at it.

The Gold Season 1 Episode 01 – To Be King

The Gold Season 1 Episode 02 – There’s Something Going on in Kent

The Gold Season 1 Episode 03 – The Consequences Are Mine

The Gold Season 1 Episode 04 – Vengeance Is Easy, Justice Is Hard

The Gold Season 1 Episode 05 – The Boy You Were

The Gold Season 1 Episode 06 – I’ll Be Remembered

How to Watch The Gold Season 2

You can watch “The Gold”‘s” first season on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. If the second season is confirmed, you can also watch it on these platforms.

Is The Gold Season 1 Based on Real-Life Events?

Yes! The show is based on actual events, especially the 1983 theft of a Brink’s Mat. At first, this heist was supposed to be a “routine” armed robbery, but it became one of British history’s most significant crimes.

The Gold Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Just yet, there isn’t a video for Season 2. However, fans can watch the exciting trailer for the first season again to remember the show’s most exciting scenes.

Click on the link added above and watch the official trailer of The Gold Season 1. It will give you a brief idea about the show and build your excitement. Moreover, as soon as the show makers release the official trailer of The Gold Season 2, we will add it here.

Final Thoughts

As Season 2 of “The Gold” comes to a close, it’s clear that the show has once again captivated viewers with a captivating mix of drama, suspense, and historical truth.

After setting up the story in the first season, this one goes deeper into the complicated web of crime, betrayal, and justice. The story gets more complicated as we learn about Charlie Wilson’s life and connections to the notorious Pablo Escobar.

We also learn more about Kenneth Noye and John Palmer’s lives. The remaining cast members, James Nelson-Joyce, Dorothy Atkinson, and Sean Harris, have given even better performances, adding to the series’ popularity.

People are always on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next episode because of the unknown riddles and the stolen gold’s fate. In conclusion, Season 2 of “The Gold” not only lives up to but even exceeds the high standards set by Season 1. This makes the show even more of a must-see in crime stories.