Netflix K-Drama Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

All new South Korean K-Drama is here for you – Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 1 by Netflix. It will be released soon by the end of May 2022.

Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 1 Release Date

The very first episode will release on 23rd May 2022 i.e. Monday on Netflix. Fans can watch this romantic comedy-drama and enjoy their favorite cast playing new characters.

This K-Drama has quite the title with an interesting choice of words. Even the title is making fans wonder, what this drama will be about. Obviously, as the title already gives away, there will be something about weddings and so much more.

Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 1 Total Episodes

The first season will have a total of 12 episodes and will be released over a span of 4 weeks. Episodes will be released every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday starting from 23rd May 2022 itself.

Welcome to Wedding Hell Creators Team

This is an internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original series. It is directed by Seo Joo Wan and Song Je Young whereas the screenwriter is Choi I Rang.

Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 1 Storyline

A couple in their 30s are planning their big day for which they have been waiting forever. Kim Na Eun and Seo Joon Hyung are dreaming of having a fairytale wedding, but little did they know.

When everything starts and their families meet – they realize that everything is not as easy as they have thought. Moreover, getting a perfect marital home and organizing everything for the wedding is also quite the thing to do. It is definitely going to be quite interesting to watch them juggle everything just before their big day.

Welcome to Wedding Hell Season 1 Cast

Leading roles are played by Lee Yun Hee and Lee Jin Wook. The supporting cast includes various roles played by Hwang Seung Eon, Song Jin Woo, Kim Mi Kyung, Kim Joo Yeon, Im Ha Ryong, Gil Yong Woo, Yoon Yoo Sun, and more.

Both of the leading characters are played by fan-favorite casts and it will be interesting to see how they are doing in this romantic comedy series by Netflix.