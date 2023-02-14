Better Call Saul Season 6: Totally Unexpected Twists and Turns

Being the final season of The Breaking Bad universe, Better Call Saul Season 6 is all about unexpected twists and turns in the storyline that has left fans stunned as well as shocked!

Recently, with the release of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 3, the major unexpected death of Nacho Varga has left not just fans, but even critics speechless.

Since the beginning of this popular spinoff series, characters like Nacho Varga have quickly become famous and fan favourites due to their characteristics as well as portrayal by the artists themselves.

Better Call Saul Season 6: Totally Unexpected Twists and Turns

Nacho was supposed to escape the criminal world but looking at the level of danger he was, fans soon realised that it was not going to happen. Nacho’s death was quite predictable, to the Salamancas – because of the feud between Gus Fring and the Salamancas. But Nacho killing himself is something nobody expected.

The show included not one but multiple incidents where Nacho was in such situations where he was forced to do things and eventually became the reason behind so many dangerous outcomes. His death was something that fans had predicted for such a long time, most probably the assassination by the Salamancas.

Not just that, according to fans, he was not supposed to die in the starting of the series. His death itself in just Episode 3 has left so many fans in shock, with this brilliant twist in the plot, no one is able to predict anything about upcoming episodes of the finale series.

The death itself along with so many other deep-meaning things associated with Nacho’s death is quite the turnaround. Have you noticed the Rain at the beginning of Episode 3 after Nacho dies? Did you get the meaning of the: Better Call Saul: The Rain Opening and its Deep Meaning?

Better Call Saul Season 6 Storyline:

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episodes 1 and 2 had quite the storyline where Nacho was on the run from the cousins and then came the most shocking part.

Interestingly, everyone – almost everyone knew about Nacho going to be dead, most probably through the assassination, but Episode 3 – where he dies in the most shocking and unpredicted way was absolutely unanticipated.

So now, for the rest of the season finale, no one is sure about anything anymore. Isn’t it just cruel? As of now, Better Call Saul, being in the finale series, the show has the advantage of being absolutely unpredictable and even more interesting.