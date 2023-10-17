Look Away – A Psychological Horror Film from Assaf Bernstein

Do you enjoy watching horror movies? Since Halloween is approaching soon, Netflix has already started giving us various horror movies to add to our list. For those who enjoy thriller and horror drama films, this one is for them. Here we are talking about yet another horror psychological film, Look Away.

Let’s get straight into it and discuss more.

Look Away – A Psychological Drama

Written and directed by Assaf Bernstein – the film Look Away stars some famous and award-winning stars. Mira Sorvino, India Eisley, Jason Issacs, and more are in the leading roles.

Along with them, you will also see many additional characters throughout the film.

Makers of the Film

The writer and director of the Film is Assaf Bernstein, and the editor is Danny Rafic. The producers’ team includes Giora Kaplan, Brad Kaplan, and Dana Lustig. Pedro Luque worked as the cinematographer.

The music of this film is from Mario Grigorov. Associated production houses are Vertical Entertainment for the distribution of the film.

Lead Roles in Look Away

India Eisley, a different role, plays the lead role. She plays Maria and Airam in both roles. Maris is a social outcast constantly bullied, whereas Airam is the mirror version of Maria, the deceased twin. She torments and kills everyone who does not support Maria and bullies her.

Their mother is Amy, played by Mira Sorvino. She is suffering from depression. Mira Sorvino is an Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning actress with numerous roles. She won these awards for her roles in Mighty Aphrodite in 1995. For her role as Marilyn Monroe, she has been twice nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress category.

The Story of Look Away

revolves around the lead character, Maria, a high-school student. Her superiors mainly bully her, so she doesn’t go well with most people at her school. Her life takes a turn when she gets to know and eventually switches places with a mysterious identity.

It was her twin sister – a mirror image from a mirror, and of course, she had some negative energy inside of her.

This twin sister, Airam, tortured and killed everyone who had ever teased Maria. Watching such an identity come to life and doing such things for her real self is quite interesting.

Look Away Release Date

The film was released globally on 12th October 2018, and fans who haven’t seen it can enjoy it on Netflix.