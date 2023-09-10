Sistas Season 7 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Trailer, and Everything

Sistas is also one of the Popular American Comedy drama series created and written by Tyler Perry. The complete series talks about a few ladies from different backgrounds but has a prevalent thing to share: Why Am I Single? Makers made the series enjoyable by adding up a few exciting concepts here in this series.

Not only that, but the series received massive success from the Constant in all six seasons, and the sixth one was released on 31st May 2023 with an impressive 11 episodes; now we all are eagerly waiting to learn about Sistas Season 7.

So, this article will discuss all the latest information about Sistas season 7, including the release date, plot, cast members, and much more.

Now, let’s start the discussion about the series by knowing the IMDb ratings of Sistas series, which is 5.6 out of 10.

Sistas Season 7 Release Date:

As of now, the makers have yet to share any information about the happening of Sistas Season 7, but if there will be Sistas Season 7, it will be released by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Sistas Series Storyline Overview:

In short, the complete Sistas series is nothing but only shows us the bond between these single women who are busy finding their true love.

This series earns a mixed review because of the plot the makers added here; many audiences are saying that the actual thing about the series is perfect, but still, the writer, Tyler Perry, should work more on adding a few plotlines. Also, they have said that the screenplay needs some improvement.

And, apart from that, everything about the series is perfect; if the creators focus more on improving their plotlines and screenplays, then there is no need to cancel the show.

Sistas Season 7 Expected Storyline:

As far as we know, after Sistas Season 6, which was released on 31st May 2023, we do not have any new updates regarding the happening of Sistas Season 7; we do not have confirmed news about whether the makers will announce its season 7.

But one thing is clear: if there will be Sistas Season 7, it will start when the makers end Season 6.

Sistas Season 7 Cast Members:

We all know that the cast will play a vital role whenever we discuss the series’ success because the viewers always rate the series based on the star member’s performance.

Also, the audiences always demanded to watch the same faces they had seen in the last few seasons. But the thing is, at the present moment, we have yet to receive the official confirmation news about the happening of Sistas Season 7.

Therefore, the list of cast members that we are sharing here with all of you is all those names who have been playing vital roles in all the previous seasons of the series; and if there will be season 7, then the same cast members will also going to play their crucial role for the same.

KJ Smith as Andrea “Andi” Barnes

Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott

Mignon Von as Daniella “Danni” King

Kevin Walton as Aaron Carter

Novi Brown as Sabrina Hollins

Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima Wilson

DeVale Ellis as Zac Taylor

Brian Jordan Jr. as Maurice Webb

Chido Nwokocha as Gary Marshall Borders

Anthony Dalton as Calvin Rodney

Chris Warren as Hayden Moss

Mackenro Alexander as Que

Trinity Whiteside as Preston Horace

Angela Beyincé as Pam

Jesse Lewis IV as Bootsy

Crystal-Lee Naomi as Jasmine Borders

Shari Belafonte as Lisa Mott

Michael King as Don Bellamy

Skyh Alvester Black as Jacobi

Keena Ferguson as Leslie Davenport

Tobias Truvillion as Morris Hollis

Madison McKinley as Fawn Carter

Sean Poolman as Paris Johnson

Eva Marcille as Marilyn “Madam” DeVille

Dion Rome as El Fuego

Tanya Chisholm as Jenna

Jason Weaver as Brian

Words to the wise! Ms. Porter was droppin' gems and the ladies looked TRIGGERED! Get all the ☕️ and catch up on #SistasOnBET on demand & BET Now app! pic.twitter.com/f6bcnWoH8x — Tyler Perry's Sistas (@SistasOnBET) August 26, 2023

Besides this list, there might be a possibility that the makers may make minor changes to the list of cast members.

Sistas Season 7 List of Episodes:

As discussed above, the makers completed season 6 with its last episode, “No Turning Back, ” released on 9th August 2023. And, now the fans are eagerly waiting to know the exact episode details about season 7, too. But we have no updates about season 7, so knowing the precise episode details about Sistas Season 7 is difficult.

Thus, the list we have shared below is all about Sistas Season 6 episodes, and in that, too, we have shared the episode guides, which will be helpful to all the readers at the time of watching the season.

Episode 01: “Straight No Chaser”

Episode 02: “Full Circle Moments”

Episode 03: “Fanning the Flames”

Episode 04: “Face the Fire”

Episode 05: “Better Safe Than Sorry”

Episode 06: “Mending Fences”

Episode 07: “Ordinary Pain”

Episode 08: “Uneven Playing Field”

Episode 09: “True Colors”

Episode 10: “The Aftermath”

Episode 11: “No Turning Back”

Sistas Season 7 Makers Team:

A BLANK PIECE OF PAPER!? Whew chile, let's see if we get some answers next Wednesday 9/8c! 🙃 #SistasOnBET pic.twitter.com/sl26jijR9p — Tyler Perry's Sistas (@SistasOnBET) July 28, 2023

Also, the series was executively produced by Mark E. Swinton, Tyler Perry, and Michelle Sneed; Sistas is made under the Tyler Perry Studios production company. Besides this, the series also has its spin-off part, under the title of “Zatima,” which also earned many positive views from their fans.

Besides the list mentioned above, many others still give their 100% effort to make the series successful.

Where to Watch Sistas Season 7?

We all know that the series Sistas has BET as its official streaming platform, where the makers released all six seasons; if there is any new season, then that will also be released on the same streaming platform.

Apart from the BET streaming platform, viewers can watch the series from Amazon Prime Videos, as all six seasons are also available on that platform.

Sistas Season 7 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, at the present moment, we do not have any latest updates about the renewal of Sistas for season 7; therefore, we cannot share any new teaser or trailer updates for the same.

But you can check out the trailer of Sista’s previous season, season 6, already linked above in this article.

Final Words:

Sistas is also one of the Popular American Comedy drama series created and written by Tyler Perry. After season 6 of Sistas series, fans are now super excited to watch Sistas another season. But as we said in this article, the show makers still need to open up something about Sistas Season 7.

But by seeing the viewer’s excitement, here in this article, we have discussed all the information related to the series season 7, including its release date, plotlines, cast, trailer, etc.

Now, we wait for the final announcement from the side of their production team, and yes, guys, stay connected with our website to learn all the latest updates about every upcoming season and series.