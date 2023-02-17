Little America Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Little America is an American anthology television series. It is full of comedy and drama. It has received a great response from the audience.

Little America got 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Little America.

Little America Season 2:

The series Little America is inspired by the true stories featured by Epic Magazine. Little America will go beyond the headlines in order to look at the romantic, funny, heartfelt, surprising, and inspiring stories of immigrants in America, at the time when they are more relevant now than ever.

Little America was created by Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emily V. Gordon. It stars Melanie Laurent, Haaz Sleiman, and Suraj Sharma.

The first season of the series Little America includes a total of eight episodes titled The Manager, The Jaguar, The Cowboy, The Silence, The Baker, The Grand Prize Expo Winners, The Rock, and The Son.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Little America. We expect that the second season of the series Little America will also include a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Little America was written by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, Amrou Al-Kadhi, Janicza Bravo, Tze Chun, Stephen Dunn, Rajiv Joseph, Casallina Cathy Kisakye, Dan LeFranc, Brian Savelson, and Mfoniso Udofia.

It was directed by Tze Chun, Stephen Dunn, Aurora Guerrero, Sian Heder, Deepa Mehta, Bharat Nalluri, Chioke Nassor, and Nima Nourizadeh.

The series Little America was executively produced by Kumail Nanjiani, Alan Yang, Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon, Joshuah Bearman, and Joshua Davis.

The running time of each episode of the series Little America ranges around 30 minutes. It was made under Alan Yang Pictures, Quantity Entertainment, Epic Magazine, and Universal Television. NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series Little America.

The series Little America has arrived on Apple TV+. Let’s see whether the second season of the series Little America is confirmed or canceled.

Little America Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

Yes, Little America Season 2 is officially confirmed. The series Little America was renewed for the second season in December 2019.

Apple renewed the series Little America for the second season in December 2019. So, Little America Season 2 will soon be released on Apple TV+.

The series Little America was nominated for British Academy Television Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, and NAACP Image Awards. It has received Imagen Foundation Award, Location Managers Guild Award, and GLAAD Media Award.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Little America, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Little America.

Little America Season 2 Cast:

The cast of Little America Season 2 is not revealed yet. Let’s have a look at the cast of the first season of the series Little America.

Suraj Sharma as Kabir Sherilyn Fenn as Laura Bush Jearnest Corchado as Marisol Melinna Bobadilla as Gloria John Ortiz as Squash Coach Jamie Gore Pawlik as Charlotte Ansley Conphidance as Iwegbuna Tom McCarthy as Professor Robbins Chinaza Uche as Chioke Ebbe Bassey as Mma Udeh Melanie Laurent as Sylviane Zachary Quinto as Spiritual Leader Bill Heck as Jack Gavin Lee as Henry Kemiyondo Coutinho as Beatrice Innocent Ekakitie as Brian Susan Basemera as Yuliana Philip Luswata as Beatrice’s Father Angela Lin as Ai X. Lee as Bo Madeleine Chang as Cheng Shaun Toub as Faraz Shila Vosough Ommi as Yasmin Justin Ahdoot as Behrad Haaz Sleiman as Rafiq Adam Ali as Zain

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Little America.

Little America Season 1 Review:

Little America Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Little America will receive a great response from the audience.

In the last episode of the series Little America, we have seen that an Arabic gay son faces violence from family because being gay, and because of that, he tries to escape to freedom.

There is no update about the storyline of the second season of the series Little America. If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Little America, we will update it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Little America.

Little America Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Little America Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be revealed. We expect that the second season of the series Little America will be released somewhere in 2022.

Watch Little America now on the Apple TV app. https://t.co/9jE1x82FBQ pic.twitter.com/x4fbtgzJNC — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 15, 2020

Little America Season 2 will be released on Apple TV+ like the first season of the series Little America. The first season of the series Little America was released on 17th January 2020 on Apple TV+. All episodes of the first season of the series Little America were released on the same day of the release.

If we get any other news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Little America, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Little America.

Little America Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Little America Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Find the trailer of the first season of the series Little America below. It was released by 19th December 2019 on Apple TV. Let’s watch it.

Where Can I Watch Little America Season 2?

The series Little America has arrived on Apple TV+. The second season of the series Little America will soon be released on Apple TV+. Let’s see what happens next.

Who is Little America Based On?

The series Little America is based on Little America by Epic Magazine. It is an anthology television series.

