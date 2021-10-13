Robin Givens Joins HBO Max’s Head of the Class Reboot as Darlene Merriman

It is confirmed that Robin Givens is joining Head of the Class Reboot – HBO, reprising the role that she played on the original 35 years ago.

Robin Givens said that it is really cool. It is also funny because you think reboots, as well as you suddenly think, oh no, with some particular things.

But just leave it, and after that, there was a thing about this at the time when she was asked to do it, and it just warmed her heart. It made her so happy, and she thought it was so sweet.

Robin Givens said that She is still Darlene Merriman, but her last name has changed. She becomes a lawyer, and she is a single mother as well as very close to her son and also very much a mama bear.

She is Darlene Merriman and all grown up. She is a perfectionist as well as sticking to her son just like glue and also tries to be the best mother that she could possibly be but does not understand she probably should get out of the way a bit to let him do some growing up.

Darlene Hayward is the adult version of the original role of Givens, who has become a lawyer with a degree from Stanford.

She also wants what is the best and suitable for her son as well as is hyper-focused on setting him up for success.

Darlene maybe requires a reminder of the positive impact an out-of-the-box teacher can have, but maybe she is fighting for the good of all students at Meadows Creek High as co-head of the Association of the Parents.

Coming back to Head of the Class just after three and a half decades, in her main role, was not anything that Robin Givens expected to happen.

She said that she could not start to put it into words. It was much more emotional for her than she could possibly say. It was like a lot of emotions that stuck with her, and she grew up on Stage 5.

She was younger than her youngest son. Just talking about it, thinking about it now, and it is emotional for her. She did not find that was going to happen.

It is very hard and difficult to process. She mainly did not think about returning as well as being a parent.

Robin Givens is very excited to watch the reboot with her kids in a true circle moment. She thinks it will be hip as well as current and, in many respects, still very classic.

Head of the Class will be released on 4th November 2021 on HBO Max. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about the Head of the Class, we will add it here.

