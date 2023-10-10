Latest Netflix Docuseries BECKHAM: Insights in David Beckham’s Life and History

Latest Netflix Docuseries BECKHAM: Insights into David Beckham’s Life and History

Manchester United Star’s latest venture, a docuseries from Netflix, BACKHAM, has given many insights into David Beckham’s life and career. Upon knowing such surprising revelations, fans are surprised as well as shocked. So, what are these insights? Let’s discuss this further in depth.

BECKHAM Docuseries SPOILERS Follow

The Secret to David Beckham’s Unique Style

David Beckham has been said to be the most stylish footballer of his generation, and that is 100% true. Because of his lifestyle and personal choices, he has been dressing uniquely, and since he has a fashion icon style wife, a designer herself, she will suggest a few things that will make him even more stylish.

Tidiest and Most Arranged Wardrobe

Since he was young, he has been obsessed with organizing everything, mostly because of his OCD. With that, he now owns a vast room-sized wardrobe containing the most arranged categories into well-defined color-coded sequences.

One can also say that he has the tidiest wardrobe – which says a lot about how he wants to do things in a certain way. Also, he had one week’s outfits pre-selected and kept aside. Earlier, he used to pick clothes the night before, but now it has gone up to a week.

He Posted “Apologies” on Instagram

After previewing the first episode of BECKHAM, David Beckham took to the social media platform Instagram to express all his feelings for his family. This heartfelt post contained a picture of himself and his wife, Victoria, dancing at a recent glittering event.

It shows him and Victoria dancing and laughing – enjoying it all! Victoria is also seen smiling, which doesn’t happen frequently. He apologized for his “dad moves” to his children Brooklyn, Cruz, and Harper.

He wants to “Erase” Certain Memories

His fans must already know which incident David is talking about here. The infamous 1998 red card incident led to England’s elimination from the World Cup.

He got death threats, bullets in the mail, backlash, and booing everywhere he went for years. Moreover, his wife, Victoria, also received sexually violent messages and threats because of him.

Conclusion

Since its release, the docuseries BECKHAM has indeed made the headlines, and Victoria’s infamous clip saying she used to be in a “working-class family” when David insisted.

She says her father used to drop her off at school in his Rolce Royce, which has undoubtedly made fans laugh about the whole thing. Have you watched the series yet? If not, watch it now. It reveals many shocking truths from David’s football playing days.