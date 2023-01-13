Most Handsome Men In The World 2022 – Best 10

Regarding beauty and looks – the most fundamental human nature is that the discussion will turn toward girls. Still, here we will discuss Most Handsome Men in The World 2022. Perfect body paired with a handsome face and the perfect look – that’s not all we will discuss today.

Most Handsome Men In The World

Along with being one of the most handsome men in the World, we have also focused on some of the more essential qualities. Qualities such as fame, their jobs, humorous nature, philanthropic efforts, and the perfect jawline! Just kidding.

Let’s go ahead with the impressive list of Best 10 Most Handsome Men In The World 2022

#1. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson happens to be one of the highest-paid actors across the globe. He was born in the United Kingdom, and his portrayal of the world-famous vampire character Edward Cullen gave him global recognition. The Twilight movie series turned out to be the best thing for him and earned him international fame.

His facial construction is 92.15 p.c. Correct, i.e., the Golden Ratio of Magnificence Phi. It is one of the many things that makes him one of the most handsome men in the World in 2022. After being such an iconic star, Madame Tussauds in London and New York even has his wax statue.

Amongst his many achievements, London Movie Critics Circle Award and his participation in various charitable actions make him even more attractive and a role model to millions of youngsters worldwide.

At present, Robert Pattinson is dating Suki Waterhouse. Recently, they were seen together in New York City. The couple was taking a walk out in the city while holding hands and they were seen wearing matching Black clothes. Pattinson’s latest movie The Batman received an amazing response from fans.

#2. Omar Borkan Al Gala

Have you heard of a man who had been fired from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for being too handsome and too attractive? Well, it was none other than the Omar Borkan Al Gala.

He is famous as Omar Borkan – the most searched personality on Google in 2013. Dashing looks, along with his eagle gaze, made him a media favorite and then one of the most handsome men in the World.

Omar Borkan was born on 23rd September 1989 in Baghdad and was raised in Dubai. Absolutely enticing looks and brown eyes are enough to make people, especially girls, go crazy over him. With such sex appeal and personality, who wouldn’t go crazy over him? With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, he is also called the most handsome man.

By occupation, he happens to be a model, actor as well as photographer. He has been called “The Most Handsome Arab Man in the World” as well as “The Most Handsome Man in the World.” After gaining massive popularity, he is now living in Vancouver.

#3. Chris Evans

Christopher Robert Evans, a.k.a. Captain America, also famous as Chris Evans, is an American Actor. He was born on 13th June 1981 in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States. Amongst many leading Hollywood actors, Chris Evans happens to be the most handsome man in the World in 2022.

With his best-in-class performance in the Marvel series, he also happens to be one of the highest-paid actors in the World.

Not just that, he has also been called one of the most desirable men in the World. Besides playing the famous Captain America role, he is also known for other movies, including Knives Out, Gifted, and more.

#4. Tom Cruise

Other than being one of the highest-paid actors in the World, Tom Cruise also happens to be one of the most handsome men in the World. He is famous for his role as Ethan Carter in the Mission Impossible Film series across the globe. Born in 1962, he still is the crush of millions of girls from many countries.

The new trailer for #TopGun is here. See you at the theater. pic.twitter.com/QTdfWNeTzc — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) March 29, 2022

Other than being an outstanding actor, Tom Cruise also happens to be a producer and has won the world-famous academy award not once, not twice but Three times. His face, paired with his unique hairstyle, makes him even more handsome.

His latest projects include the upcoming Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1. Currently, he is filming some adrenaline-rushing action sequence scenes. A video of him doing a dangerous stunt scene has gone viral and fans are going crazy about it. Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible series is one of the most watched movie series.

#5. David Beckham

Also famous as the sexiest man alive, David Beckham, still at 44, is on the list of the most handsome men in the World. He is one of the most popular international football players across the globe. Not just that, he also happens to be one of the best midfield players of his generation.

David Beckham is also Britain’s cultural icon and the sexiest sports personality in the World. Throughout his 20-year-long career as a footballer, he won 19 significant trophies making him one of the all-time greats. Beckham’s looks, matched with his personality, make the audience speechless.

#6. Idris Elba

Idris Elba happens to be a multitalented personality. She is an actor, author as well as a producer. He was born on 6th September 1972 in England and is a fantastic singer, rapper, DJ, songwriter, and so much more. In 2018, he was called World’s most beautiful makes in multiple Vogue magazines.

Get ready for one hell of a ride. Trailer Tomorrow #BeastMovie pic.twitter.com/tSjEZSaM6b — beastmovie (@BeastMovie) May 24, 2022

He is famous for his noticeable acting career, including his performance in The Wire’s popular HBO collection. Also, BBC One collection Luther is quite renowned.

Some of the most popular movies with him as an actor are Thor, Thor: The Darkish World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity Struggle, and more.

Idris Elba’s latest project includes the Beast movie. It is a survival thriller film directed by Baltasar Kormakur and has Elba in the lead role.

#7. Paul Rudd

Being one of the most famous Hollywood actors, Paud Rudd has also been given the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. He is not just an actor but also a comedian, screenwriter, and producer. Due to various unique roles played by him, not just youngsters and girls but also toddlers and almost everyone is a fan of Paul Rudd. We update this list on thebulletintime site.

Paul is one celebrity who proves that age is just a number. It is because even after being 52 years actor, his popularity is increasing daily after playing various roles. Not just his perfect body but the fantastic smile paired with his acting skills make him one of the most handsome men in the World in 2022.

He will be next seen in the upcoming and one of the most awaited Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie. He plays the lead role of Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the movie series. Since he started to appear in the Marvel franchise movie, he has gained massive popularity.

#8. Hrithik Roshan

One of the most popular Bollywood actors, Hrithik Roshan, is also known as the Greek God and is the crush of millions of girls. His brown eyes make him even more handsome. Born in 1974 with two sons – Hrithik still maintains his popularity by being one of the most handsome men in the World.

Because his father has been in Bollywood for so many years, which is why he was seen since childhood. His first movie as the main character was Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, a blockbuster movie. Later, he played various roles in movies, including Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3, War, Supre 30, and many more.

#9. Noah Mills

Noah Mills is a model and actor from Canada and was born on 26th April 1983 in Toronto, Canada. With his Dolce & Gabanna campaigns, he got global recognition and came into the limelight. Since then, he has been called one of the most handsome men.

Broad chest, hazel-colored eyes, and a height of 1.88 meters – everything makes him even more handsome than he already is. He has also been called the Top 10 Male Models of All Time by Vogue.

His appearance in the Sex and The City 2 made him even more popular. Even after being in just 8 movies, he has millions of followers on his social media handles.

#10. Kim Taehyung (V)

Kim Taehyung is an actor, singer, and composer from South Korea. He is more favored by his name, “V,” amongst millions of his followers. He is the vocalist for the world-famous South Korean boy band BTS. He has been called the Most Good Looking Man in the World in 2021.

V is also known as the most beautiful boy in Korea and was called the most beautiful man on this planet in 2020. His first popularity was because of “No Extra Dream” from BTS’s solo album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. He has approximately 34.7 million followers on his official Instagram handle.

So, who are the most handsome men in the World? This is a highly subjective topic, and there is no one answer. However, we’ve compiled a list of some of the dashing dudes based on scientific research and public opinion.

We want to hear from you – who do you think deserves the title of Most Handsome Man in the World? Let us know in the comments below!