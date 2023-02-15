I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

I Know What You Did Last Summer is an American teen horror tv series. It has received a mixed response from the audience.

It has received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The series I Know What You Did Last Summer includes drama, horror, and mystery. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2:

In the series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers gets stalked by a strange killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

Sara Goodman has created the series I Know What You Did Last Summer. It stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, and Brooke Bloom.

The series is based on a novel titled I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan. The series was written by Lana Cho, Lois Duncan, Phoebe Fisher, Sara Goodman, Shay Hatten, Chaconne Martin-Berkowicz, Gary Tieche, and Johanna Stokes.

It was directed by Logan Kibens, Craig William Macneill, and Benjamin Semanoff. It was executively produced by Sara Goodman, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten.

It was produced by Sheila Phillips. The running time of each episode of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer ranges from 44 to 58 minutes.

It was made under Off Center, Inc., Mandalay Television, Original Film, Atomic Monster Productions, Amazon Studios, and Sony Pictures Television Studios. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios distributed the series.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 includes a total of eight episodes titled It’s Thursday, It’s Not Just For Dog Shit, A Gorilla Head Will Not Do, Hot Shrimp Salad, Mukbang, Least You Had A Spare, If Only Dogs Could Talk, and Your Next Life Could Be So Much Happier.

We expect that I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 will also include a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series I Know What You Did Last Summer has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see if the second season of I Know What You Did Last Summer is happening or not.

Is I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 Happening?

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 is not confirmed yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

There is a huge chance of the announcement of the second season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 below.

Madison Iseman as Allison Bill Heck as Bruce, Allison and Lennon’s father Brianne Tju as Margot Ezekiel Goodman as Dylan Ashley Moore as Riley Sebastian Amoruso as Johnny Fiona Rene as Lyla Cassie Beck as Courtney Brooke Bloom as Clara Sonya Balmores as Mei Danielle Delaunay as Hannah Chrissie Fit as Kelly Victoria Schmidt as Ulani Kalama Spencer Sutherland co-stars as Dale

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Review:

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 got a mixed response from the audience. Maybe the second season will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer, we have seen that the town races in order to search for the killer before another victim gets claimed.

Calm seems to be restored because the killing stops until the police make a gruesome discovery. After that, Lennon as well as her surviving friends confront painful truths from the past because the shocking truth of the identity of the killer gets finally revealed, with deadly results. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer will be continued in the second season. If we get any update about the storyline of the second season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of the second season.

trailer drop 4 U #IKnowWhatYouDId pic.twitter.com/zwlWLsyueR — I Know What You Did Last Summer (@IKWYDLS) September 23, 2021

We can expect I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 somewhere in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. The first season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer was aired from 15th October 2021 to 12th November 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 has not arrived yet. We expect that it will soon arrive after the announcement of the second season.

Let’s watch the official trailer of I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1. It was released by Amazon Prime Video on 23rd September 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2?

The series I Know What You Did Last Summer has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Maybe I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 2 will also arrive on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Does Netflix Have I Know What You Did Last Summer?

The series I Know What You Did Last Summer is not available on the OTT platform Netflix. We expect that it will soon arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

