Creed 3 Release Date, Cast, Storyline and So Much More:

Since its previous releases, Creed has quickly become one of the most popular stories and has gained millions of fans across the globe. Now, with the release of Creed 3, fans are quite pumped up and eagerly waiting for the final chapter of Rocky’s story.

Since there have been rumors about newest cast members, fans are quite impatient and can’t wait to see who’s playing what roles and how they are related to each other. Are you excited too? Let’s take a dive into the Creed universe!

Creed 3 Release Date:

The popular sensational star Michael B. Jordan starring in Creed 3 is all set to release on 23rd November 2022, which is quite yet to come. Still, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of such a super hit series with an amazing storyline.

Releasing in November simply means, the final edition of the Creed is an absolute epic Thanksgiving gift to all the fans spread across the world. Fans will surely go crazy when they can literally spend their holidays with their families, that too while enjoying the final chapter like Creed 3.

The cast of Creed 3:

If you are a Creed fan, you must already be aware that, it is the brilliant result of Rocky and Michael B. Jordan’s collaboration. With such a powerful story and leading Hollywood personalities associated with the cast and director positions, it is sure to become a huge success. That is what happened with the previous versions of the series.

Some of the well-known cast of Creed 3 include Spencer Moore II, Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Mila Davis-Kent among others. Needless to say, Michael B. Jordan plays the leading role of the entire movie series.

Some of the previously popular names including Wood Harris, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu, Phylicia Rashad will also be seen in the Creed 3. There is a possibility that Rocky a.k.a. Sylvester Stallone might not be in the movie as the actor, but let’s just wait and watch.

Creed 3 Shooting Schedule

If you’ve been following Mr. Jordan regularly on his Insta, you might already be aware that the shooting has been started since April 2021 and they have been shooting mostly in New York.