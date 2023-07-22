Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attacked by a Man at Orange County Fair

The incident occurred when the couple and their bodyguard were at the Orange County Fair. Fortunately, nothing major happened, and everyone was alright, especially Megan. Fans have been worried about the actress as she was caught between the attacker and finance Machine Gun Kelly.

What exactly happened?

The couple was having a regular evening when the incident took place. Because their bodyguard was with them, nothing happened as he managed to stop the attacker. There was a man who went on punching Machine Gun Kelly but was stopped by the bodyguard.

Megan Fox gets caught up in between bodyguard and attacker who punched MGK pic.twitter.com/DwKjxv030J — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 21, 2023

While the bodyguard tried to stop the attacker, he accidentally pushed Megan Fox into the barricade, and everyone thought she might be hurt. Soon, her beau MGK came to get her, and she was fine. The video of the incident went viral on the trending video platform TikTok. Seeing how the actress was pushed into the barricade, fans worry about her safety, but she is fine now.

Megan Fox

The actress is popular for various roles in many series and movies. Her role in the Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen has made her very popular. After that, she also appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and her character. Her appearance in the series New Girl for its fifth and sixth seasons has also earned her much fame.

@TMZ interviewed Nelson Zuniga to get his side of the MGK altercation story 😎 Nelson says his brother Angel was just trying to give Megan a compliment and that's when MGK went "crazy" 🤯😳 #mgk #MeganFox pic.twitter.com/zNl9v6s7kQ — bwill (@skyballer77) July 22, 2023

Megan Fox is one of the well-known names in the industry. She has also been featured on the cover of various international magazines. The list includes FHM, Roling Stone, Maxim, and many more.

Who is Machine Gun Kelly?

His real name is Colson Baker, but he is known as MGK – Machine Gun Kelly throughout his professional life. He is a singer, rapper, musician, songwriter, and actor. Apart from songs and musical projects, he has also appeared in some series and movies such as Nerve, Bird Box, Big Time Adolescence, The Dirt, and more.

New Video Shows MGK Throw First Punch in O.C. Fair Altercation

We’ve got a brand new look at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s dust up at the Orange County Fair … and it looks like the singer is the one who threw hands first after getting heated. Check out the latest angle,… pic.twitter.com/DFAl9Djkmu — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) July 21, 2023

The duo engaged in January 2022 and had some issues throughout their relationship. Even after that, they have worked on each other and have been together since. Also, as per the latest reports, the couple seems “much happier together now,” and fans are happy about the couple and their being together. There is no news regarding the wedding yet from any of them. Let’s see when they release any official notification regarding the same.