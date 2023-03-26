Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, Casting Members, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything You Need To Know

The Handmaid is one of the best American Tragedy television series, created by Bruce Miller. The series was entirely based on a 1985 novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Canadian writer Margaret Atwood. The first season of Handmaid’s Tale premiered on 26th April 2017, with ten episodes. The Handmaid’s Tale received a highly positive response from their viewers, as the series’ plot is dynamic and unforgettable.

The IMDB Rating of one of the successful series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is 8.4 out of 10.

The Handmaid’s Tale storyline represents an American’s situation during the second civil war. It was when fertile women were considered enslaved women and forced to live and bear children.

The Handmaid’s Tale successfully released season 5 on 14th September 2022. After releasing the earlier season, fans have eagerly awaited the Handmaid’s next season, which will release in 2024. Also, in an interview, the makers announced they are starting working on the Handmaid’s Tale season 4 after August. So, the project is not started.

Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Casting Members:

Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most successful series, with a dazzling storyline. If we talk about the casting member of the Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, then on the based of its official social media post, we can assume a few final star cast members list, including;

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

O-T Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Amanda Brugel as Rita

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

Samira Wiley as Moira

Madeline Brewer as Janine

Jordana Blake as Hannah

Other than this, there is also a high possibility that some faces will be recurring, and the series will also introduce some new characters in its upcoming Handmaid’s Tale Season 6.

Handmaid’s Tale Spoilers:

Before moving ahead with the Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, it is necessary to know the past storyline of the Handmaid’s Tale. So, here we bring a quick flashback of the Handmaid’s Tale Season 5.

We have captured a moment when June escapes from the train with her younger daughter, Nichole. Also, there is an extremely shocking twist between Gilead and Serena; that is when Gilead is trying to refugees, she finds Serena and her Newborn Noah.

Likewise, in the other previous season of the Handmaid’s Tale series, June is alone in this season to implement the crucial plan. At this time, June’s mission is to outstretch Vancouver and then to Hawaii, but god knows if Serena might also be joining her mid-way. In addition, fans will also see the more exciting roles of Janine and Hannah in the upcoming Handmaid’s Tale Season 6.

Moreover, we already know that the entire storyline of the Handmaid’s Tale is based on a novel with the same title. In the book, the author mentions the character June as inquisitive and shares that she never gets a perfect ending. But, the makers have shared that they will not add the same storyline as is mentioned in the novel; they will add more mystery into the series compared to the 1984 novel.

Also, according to an interview, the created Bruce shared that June will appear for a concise role in the upcoming spinoff of the series Handmaid’s Tale. Also, he shared that the series’ plot line is very different from the novels. The creator also says that the end of the series is most similar to it started; June has her way of selecting and continuing with her mission. Also, many other stories related to June will be seen in the forthcoming Handmaid’s Tale season 6.

Handmaid’s Tale Release Dates:

The first ever season of the Handmaid’s Tale was released on 26th April 2017, with ten episodes. The first season’s last episode was released on 14th June 2017. The Second season of the Handmaid’s Tale was released on 25th April 2018, and the third was released on 5th June 2019. The second and third seasons of Handmaid’s Tale have thirteen episodes each.

Later on, after a break of 1 year, The Handmaid’s Tale, season 4 was released on 27th April 2021; and on 14th September 2022, Handmaid’s Tale season 5 was released. Again, seasons 4 and 5 both have ten episodes in each. Thus, after the continuous success of the series, and with the help of fans’ support, the series is going for its renewed Handmaid’s Season 6, which will be released in 2024.

Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Expected Storyline:

As we already discussed, The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian series that mainly focuses on issues against women’s rights. Also, many viewers are asked what will happen in the upcoming season.

So, as per an interview conducted with the maker’s team, we will come to know a little snapshot of the story; that is, the forthcoming season of the Handmaid’s Tale is a little bit connected with the current scenario. As well as there is a high chance that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is the final season of the series.

Other than this, the makers have not revealed anything about the Handmaid’s Tale Season 6.

Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Release Date:

Before releasing the fifth season of the Handmaid’s Tale series on September 2022, the production team announced the Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 and shared that the Handmaid’s Tale is again coming with its final season in the year 2024.

Yet, they have to disclose further, releasing information about the same. So, we hope that fans may see the trailer of the last Handmaid’s Tale season by the end of 2023 or by the start of 2024.

Where to Watch Handmaid’s Tale Season 6?

So all the Handmaid’s Tale viewers, you can watch the entire Handmaid’s Tale series on the Hulu networking platform.

The viewers can also pay the subscription to other streaming platforms like Vudu and Amazon Instant Video to watch the series.

FAQs:

Who is Nick Blaine’s New Wife?

The character Rose Blaine plays is the new wife, Commander of Nick Blaine. Rose is the daughter of High Commander Wharton.

Does Serena Become a Handmaid?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is introduced with a new character named Serena Joy Waterford. She is the wife of one of the powerful commanders, but as a single pregnant woman, she might be the next to become a Handmaid.

Does The Handmaid’s Tale have a Happy Ending?

Yvonne Strahovski informs the fans that the Handmaid’s Tale will never have a happy ending.

Does Nick Love June or his Wife?

Nick is perplexed about his love story because he is loyal to his wives, June and Rose. Nick loves Rose and also has a very loyal relationship with June.

Why do Handmaids Wear Red?

The people propound that the red color is the symbol of fertility. Also, they believe that red is the blood of the menstrual cycle and childbirth.

Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Trailer:

As of now, there are no discloses about the Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 release date. But we believe the trailer will be released by the end of 2023 or the start of 2024.

So, until that, fans can rewatch the trailer of Handmaid’s Tale season 5 and try to make guesses regarding the Upcoming Handmaid’s Tale season 6 storyline.

Final Words:

Handmaid’s Tale is one of the lucrative series created by Bruce Millet. The series is based on one of the fiction novels under the same title by Canadian author Margaret Atwood wrote. The makers have only taken the help of the book for its first season. Another season of the Handmaid’s Tale is written entirely based on fiction theories that the writer has created in his mind.

Also, the Handmaid’s are praised by many fans, as it has a unique concept and genuine drama series. The series mainly focuses on the fertile women’s situation.

Thus, the series has successfully premiered Handmaid’s Tale season 5 too. At the time of releasing the season, the makers of the Handmaid’s also shared that they have already planned its upcoming Handmaid’s Tale season 6, which will be released in 2024. So, stay in touch with our website for all the latest updates.