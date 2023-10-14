French Mystery Thriller “Lupin” Season 3 Breaks Streaming Records on Netflix

Lupin is back yet again, with one more season, and fans can’t keep calm, as it is getting more tense than ever. Fans have broken various records while streaming their favorite mystery thriller on Netflix.

Lupin Season 3 has been released on the official platform since 5 October 2023, and fans are enjoying the story of Lupin getting into his newest ventures with an old vendetta.

A French Mystery Series: Lupin

Lupin has gained huge numbers of viewers since its debut series on Netflix with its ever-growing and everyone’s favorite storyline. The lead character, the “perfect gentleman thief,” won everyone’s hearts. Many fans have started watching the series only because of its storyline. It is also a crime drama that George Kay and Francois Uzan created.

Main Characters and Story

The series is about a professional “gentleman” thief named Assane Diop, who happens to have a scarring childhood. His father was falsely accused of stealing a precious necklace as a kid. His father killed himself in jail, and Assane grew up without his father.

The story resumes 25 years later; until then, Assane has been reading a book by his father about a gentleman thief called Arsene Lupin. After knowing the truth about the stolen necklace, beloved to the Pellegrini family, it might not have been stolen.

So now, Assane is on a revenge mission to make the Pellegrini family repay for what they did.

Moreover, Assane has been learning so many skills, which turned him into a professional thief with immense skills. Because the Pallegrini family is quite powerful, since past generations, they are not an easy target – so it will not be easy for Assane. It is pretty interesting to see how he does everything, and despite all that, he doesn’t generally get caught.

Season 3 of Lupin is out! What did you think of it? (without spoilers 👀) pic.twitter.com/pOtrLpIxb8 — Lupin (@LupinNetflix) October 11, 2023

Makers Team

This mystery thriller crime drama is based on Arsene Lupin, written by Maurice Leblanc. Francois Uzan and George Kay created it. The team of directors includes Marcela Said, Louis Leterrier, Hugo Gelin, Daniel Grou, Xavier Gens, and more.

The series stars Omar Sy, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, and Vincent Londez in lead roles. The previous two seasons have also been trendy.

Associated producers include Martin Jaubert, Nathan Franck, Isabelle Degeorges, and more. Additional cast members include Anne Benoit, Antony Hickling, and Adama Niane.

Lupin Season 1 and 2 have 5 episodes each, whereas the recent Lupin Season 3 has 7 episodes. Fans are thrilled to see that there are many more episodes in the series’ third season.