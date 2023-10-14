Julia Roberts Starring Upcoming Netflix Thriller “Leave the World Behind”

Certain films containing power casts have their kind of vibes, and fans eagerly wait for their releases. One such upcoming thriller film starring Julia Roberts is all set to release on Netflix. Yes, we are talking about Leave the World Behind with Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon with everyone’s favorite star, Julia Roberts.

Psychological Thriller Film

It is going to be a spectacular release from Netflix, as usual. It is a unique storyline written, directed, and produced by Sam Esmail. The film is based on a famous novel by Rumaan Alam in 2020.

World Premiere of Leave the World Behind

Leave the World Behind will premiere on 25th October 2023 at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. Soon, it will be released on 22nd November 2023 in selected theatres. Later on, the film is already scheduled to release on Netflix by 22nd November 2023.

Power Cast Members

The lead cast members of Leave the World Behind include Julia Roberts, appearing as Amanda, and Mahershala Ali as G.H. Along with them, Ethan Hawke will be playing Clay, Myha’la as Ruth, and Farrah Mackenzie will appear as Rose.

There is no going back to normal. Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Myha’la, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon star in the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind — coming December 8. pic.twitter.com/tTz88ugYFR — Netflix (@netflix) October 2, 2023

Additional cast members include Kevin Bacon as Danny and Charlie Evans as Archie in various roles.

What is the Movie About?

The movie is about Amanda and her husband renting a luxurious home for the weekend with their family. Soon, they are interrupted by two strangers who arrive in the middle of the night, claiming that the house is theirs and seeking refuge against a mysterious cyberattack.

After knowing about such unknown danger, what will they do? Will they stay together and fight it? Or can no one come to terms even during such dangerous situations? That is the suspense, and we will find out after watching Leave the World Behind.

Makers of Leave the World Behind

The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Rumaan Alam. The producers team includes Lisa Gillan, Marisa Yeres Gill, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, and Julia Roberts. The cinematography is from Tod Campbell, and the editor is Lisa Laseek. Red Om Films, Esmail Corp, Higher Ground Productions, and more are associated production houses.

Conclusion

Leave the World Behind will undoubtedly make waves throughout the filmmaking industry with its apocalyptic thriller genre. Also, cast members with such a huge fan base due to their skills and popularity do the work and will make it even more fantastic amongst fans worldwide.