Hollywood Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

It is a drama television miniseries. The series Hollywood received Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award in 2020.

It was also nominated for many awards such as Black Reel Television Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Art Directors Guild Award, Critic’s Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Award, Motion Pictures Sound Editors Award, and Writers Guild America Award.

Hollywood Season 2: Latest News

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan created the series Hollywood. Todd Nenninger, Lou Eyrich, and Eryn Krueger Mekash produced the series Hollywood.

Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Janet Mock, Eric Kovtun, Ned Martel, Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, and David Corenswet were the executive producers of the series Hollywood.

Simon Dennis and Blake McClure did the cinematography of the series Hollywood. Butch Wertman, Andrew Groves, Suzanne Spangler, and Lousine Shamamian edited the series Hollywood.

The series Hollywood was made under Ryan Murphy Television and Prospect Films. There are a total of seven episodes in the first season of the series Hollywood. Maybe the second season of the series Hollywood will also include seven episodes.

Hollywood Season 1 was directed by Ryan Murphy, Daniel Minahan, Michael Uppendahl, Janet Mock, and Jessica Yu. It was written by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, and Reilly Smith.

Hollywood Season 2 Cast:

David Corenswet as Jack Castello Darren Criss as Raymond Ainsley Laura Harrier as Camille Washington Joe Mantello as Richard “Dick” Samuels Dylan McDermott as Ernest “Ernie” West Jake Picking as Roy Fitgerald – Rock Hudson Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid Samara Weaving as Claire Wood Jim Parsons as Henry Willson Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg Maude Apatow as Hanriette Castello Mira Sorvino as Jeanne Crandall Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong

Hollywood Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series Hollywood Season 2 is not released yet. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Hollywood Season 1 was released on 1st May 2020 on Netflix. The second season of the series Hollywood will also be released on the same OTT platform Netflix.

Hollywood Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Hollywood Season 2 is not launched yet. So, we have to wait for a little to watch the trailer of the second season of the series Hollywood.

Find the trailer of the series Hollywood Season 1 below.

