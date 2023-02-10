Everything You Need to Know about Upcoming Netflix K-Drama Glitch Season 1

Netflix is all set to release one of the K-Dramas in the upcoming October 2022. The Glitch stars some of the most popular original Korean actors in it. Just in a few weeks, the show will be released and fans will get their awaited K-Drama from Netflix.

Glitch Season 1 Release Date on Netflix

Being an original Netflix series, such series are highly awaited and in that too, K-Dramas are quite the popular ones these days. There is such a huge fanbase who loves Korean dramas. Glitch Season 1 is going to be released on 7th October 2022 on Netflix. Fans can enjoy this upcoming Netflix series over the official Netflix app/ website.

Glitch Season 1 Storyline

Glitch is a comedy thriller series with an interesting plot and amazing cast members. The story starts with Hong Ji Hyo’s boyfriend getting disappeared in just a blink of an eye. There was a bright flash of light and suddenly her boyfriend disappears. Now, she is going to find him and in order to do that, she goes on searching for help. She found a UFO community that deals with such extra-terrestrial things and seeks help from them. They try to help her solve this mystery as well as her boyfriend.

Hong Ji-Hyo is the character played by Jeon Yeo Bin, who happens to be the main character. She goes on to get help from the UFO community. Another one is Heo Bo-ra who is a UFO club assistant, played by Nana who helps Hong Ji-Hyo to find her missing boyfriend. The entire journey to finding her boyfriend will be quite interesting because he is not missing under normal circumstances, but he disappeared from the face of the earth! And there is a strong possibility that he was taken by aliens from another planet.

Belonging to a wealthy family, Hong Ji-Hyo has no issues regarding money when it comes to looking for her boyfriend. They have been in a relationship for 4 years, so seems pretty deep. And looks like she is, anyhow, going to find her disappeared boyfriend, even from the aliens from another planet. With all the connections she has from her family side, she is surely going to find people who can help her to find her boyfriend.

Glitch K-Drama Poster Release

Being a sci-fi series and related to space, fans love such a storyline. The main poster of the series shows a girl standing over a huge crop circle drawn on the ground. There are fascinating markers throughout the entire crop-circle drawing. There are three rounds interconnected by each other. Also, there are some arrows coming out from one side and also they are connected with each other through a circle. And it also forms a kind of triangle.

The girl is looking up towards the sky as if she is gazing in space and searching for something to appear. Along with that, there is a caption that says, “My boyfriend has disappeared from Earth.”

Makers of the Glitch

This thriller comedy series is directed by Roh Deok and the interesting plot of the story was written by Jin Han-sae. There will be a total of 16 episodes in the first season of Glitch.

Glitch Cast Members

There are five main cast members whose identities have been revealed by Netflix. They are very popular K-Drama celebrities who have appeared in many series/ movies.

Main Cast:

Jeon Yeo Bin playing Hong Ji Hyo

Nana playing Heo Bo Ra

Ryu Kyung Soo playing Kim Byung Jo

Lee Dong Hwi playing Ma Hyung Woo

Baek Joo Hee Playing Unknown Role

Supporting Cast:

Heo Sung-tae

Jung Da-bin

Ko Chang-seok

Kim Byung-chul

Kim Ja-young

Christian Lagahit

Jung Won-chang

Kwon Hae-hyo

Jung Jae-kwang

You might have seen Jeon Yeo Bin in Save Me, Be Melodramactic, Vincenzo, and more. Nana has been also very popular through Genesis, Kill It, and Into the Ring. Lee Dong Hwi starred in Radiant Office, Reply 1988, Pegasus Market, and many more. Lovestruck in the City, Itaewon Class, and Confession stars Ryu Kyung Soo. Along with them, there is one more role played by Baek Joo Hee about which there are no details revealed by Netflix. You might have seen Baek Joo Hee in All the Guys Who Loved Me, Hush, and Extracurricular.

Popular Cast Members of Glitch

Jeon Yeo-bin became quite popular after she appear in the movie After My Death in 2018. Later on, she appeared in television series including Vincenzo in 2021 followed by the action movie Night in Paradise in the same year. Her other works include the television series Save Me, Live, Be Melodramatic, and more. Along with that, her notable roles include various movies such as The Running Actress, Write or Dance, Forbidden Dream, Secret Zoo, and many more.

Nana who also goes by the name Im Jin-ah is also a quite popular actress as well as a singer and model. She appeared in many fan-favorite dramas including Love Weaves Through a Millennium in 2015, The Good Wife in 2016, and Kil It in 2019. She was also seen in Justice in 2019. She also has voiced many songs and appeared with her bands. Her works in movies include White: Melody of Death, Fashion King, Go Lala Go 2, Confession, and The Swindlers. Television series Memorials, Oh My Ladylord, and Genesis also have her in different roles.

Lee Dong-hwi is also one of the main characters of the show who is also a singer and an actor. He went popular with his television series Reply 1988. He also starred in a movie that gained him more popularity as it was the second-highest South Korean film in history to have such recognition. The movie was released in 2019 and it was Extreme Job. He also starred in many films and television series such as Divorce Lawyer in Love, Radiant Office, Pegasus Market, SF8, and many more.

Ryu Kyung Soo is the next actor who is well-known for the drama series Confession which was released in 2019. Another series Itaewon Class released in 2020 also went quite well. His works in the movies include A Resistance and Hostage: Mission Celebrity. Other web series starring Ryu Kyung are Hellbound and The Sound of Magic.

Baek Joo-Hee will also be seen in the Glitch. The most popular series in which she played noticeable roles include My Name, Lawless Lawyer, Crazy Love, Extra-curricular, Today’s Webtoon, and many more. In many movies such as Someone Behind You, Start Up, Homme Fatale, and Hostage: Mission Celebrity star Baek Joo. Her other television series are Men Are Men, Hush, So Not Worth It, Happiness, My Name, Remarriage & Desires, and more.