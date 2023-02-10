Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s K-Drama Alchemy of Souls Season 2

Alchemy of Souls is one of the most popular K-Dramas available on Netflix. Since it was renewed for its second season, fans have been waiting for the release date. Finally, Netflix has released information regarding the upcoming K-Drama Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

Alchemy of Souls Spoilers Follow

The Alchemy of Souls Season 1 didn’t end that well because the makers already had season 2 in mind. There was no happy ending between the leading characters. There is always something that comes in between fan-favorite leading characters. If we think about it, it is necessary to have such troubles sometimes because otherwise, the show would be quite boring. Hence it is the writing of the story that makes fans fall in love with its characters.

The finale of the first season showed us that there was a romance between Mu-deok and Jang Uk and was going quite well. But before we could see anything more interesting in the story, it was interrupted by Nak-su. Since the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has been announced, fans have been waiting for the series to be released. Everyone is interested in seeing their favorite characters falling in love with each other and having happy endings. Fans don’t need to wait any longer now, because there are just a few weeks left until the release of the second season.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Release Date

Netflix is going to release Alchemy of Souls Season 2 by December 2022. Just after a few months fans will get to see their favorite K-drama’s second season. The series was previously known as the “Return” and later onwards it was given the name Alchemy of Souls, which to be honest sounds quite fascinating.

The first episode of the series is scheduled to premiere on 10th December 2022 Saturday. There will be a total of 10 episodes and the finale is going to be aired by 8th January 2023 on Sunday. There might be a new schedule for the episode release, for now, this is the information released by the South Korean Cable network tvN. Every Saturday and Sunday new episodes will be released by the makers’ team.

Alchemy of Souls Cast Members

Jung So-min as Mu-deok

Hwang Min-hyun as Seo Yul

Lee Jae-wook as Jang Uk

Go Yoon-jung as Nak-su

Yu Jun-sang as Park Jin

Shin Seung-ho as Go Won

Oh Na-ra as Kim Do-joo

Yoo In-soo as Park Dang-gu

Do-gyung Lee as Heo Yeom

ARIN as Jin Cho-Yeon

Im Chul-soo as Teacher Lee

Jo Jae-yoon as Jin Mu

Eun-Hye Park as Jin Ho-gyeong

Park So-jin as Ju-wol

Ha-yul Lee as Sang-ho

Sang-uk Joo as Jang Gang

Kyung-hun Kang as Seo Ha-sun

Alchemy of Souls Makers Team

This South Korean fantasy period series has an interesting storyline and maybe it is one of the reasons why it became such a popular series. It was earlier titled “Return” and later on given this new title. Also, it happens to be an internationally licensed K-Drama. The Series director is Park Joon Hwa. The series is produced by tvN cable network and is written by Hong Mi Ran along with Hong Jung Eun.

The Hong Sisters are quite popular with their scripts. They also happen to be the writers of another fan favorite Hotel Del Luna. It was amongst the highest-rated Korean Dramas of the year 2019 and has a huge fan base. Due to the great storyline and awesome characters, the show gained much-awaited popularity and the Hong Sisters did their jobs quite well.

Alchemy of Souls Season 1 Spoilers Follow

Alchemy of Souls Season 1 Storyline

The first season was introduced as a fantasy action-romance series and had grand plans for the story. Just like that, it went quite well when fans started to fall in love with the leading characters of the show. But as we all know, all good things must come to an end, or should we say, the end came before anything could happen.

There was an unexpected interruption between the leading characters and fans didn’t like that. When everything was going smoothly and the storyline had romance in it, fans thought it will end well. But no, their happiness was short-lived. Soon things started to happen and we all know what happened after that.

The first series was all about the origins of Jang Wook the most powerful sorcerer of Daeho. After keeping a dark secret about unlawful soul-shifting, things start to happen, and then there are so many vital incidents that came to light. There was a total of 20 episodes in season 1. But season 2 is going to have mere 10 episodes, but we can’t be sure for now – we will know more when the official details about the second season are released.

Alchemy of Souls Season 1 Finale

After Nak-Su killed Jang Wook, we saw mysterious blue flames and were resurrected even after being dead. It is because of his identity as the King’s star. Nak-su is using Mu-deok’s body as a vessel and then everything happens. When such events were unfolding, the original Mu-deok was about to d die because of jumping off the cliff into the water. But just before she was about to die, someone was there whose hands were seen saving her. She was pulled back to the surface and was saved.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Possible Plot

There are some possible plots for the second season of the show, but they are just expectations and nothing more. Now, some of the fans are already expecting this, but for others, it might come as a shock. The most possible storyline for season 2 is going to have a time jump in the story. Jang Wook is there killing soul-shifters without any mercy. He has been using Nak-su’s sword We are also going to see Go Yoon-Jung as Nak-Su and it is going to be amazing!

Popular Cast Members

Lee Jae-Wook playing Jang Uk is a popular South Korean actor as well as a model. Since his debut through Memories of the Alhambra, he became very popular. Along with that, his role in Search: WWW also gained him more fame. Later on, he also starred in a war film The Battle of Jangsari 2019. His other noticeable roles include the series Extraordinary You When The Weather Is Fine and more. He also appeared in a popular romantic comedy Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol in 2020. Then came the Alchemy of Souls – which made him popular across many countries.

Go Yoon Jung who plays Naksu also happens to be a South Korean actress and model. After her role in Netflix’s Sweet Home, she gained global popularity in 2020. Later on, she was seen in various dramas such as Law School, He is Psychometric, and Alchemy of Souls and went even more popular. She is also seen in the movie Hunt. Her works in Web series include The School Nure Files, Moving, and Rookie Cops. Not just that, there are many international brands that she represents since 2020.