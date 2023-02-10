Never Have I Ever Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

After such a massive successful 3 seasons, fans’ favorite show Never Have I Ever is heading toward the final season. Our beloved Maitreyi Ramakrishnan a.k.a. Devi will be graduating soon along with her friends and of course, the “love” of her life.

Being a comedy teen drama, the show is absolutely enjoyable and full of drama. There are so many shifting relationships when it comes to teenagers who are in high school. When a show has such a strong storyline and compelling characters with an Indian twist, it is a sure-shot recipe for mind-blowing success! There are so many Indian as well as overseas fans who are absolutely loving the show and the chemistry between various characters. It will be quite disappointing to see such a popular show coming to an end. Still, fans are impatient to know everything about the Never Have I Ever final season.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Potential Release Date:

For now, we are sure that Season 4 of our favorite show has been renewed. But there is no official release date set for the same. However, if we see the previous pattern, Never Have I Ever Season 4 might be released by the Summer of 2023. Hence there is no doubt about season 4, just the official release schedule is not yet available. But as soon as the shooting for the final season will begin, we will get ourselves the official schedule for the Never Have I Ever Season 4 release.

Never Have I Ever Spoilers Follow

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Storyline:

Devi is going to have quite the year as it will be the final year of her school and then she will be graduating along with her besties. She has Fabiola, Eleanor, and Aneesa – the girl gang. Along with them, since the very beginning – we all have seen the love triangle that follows Devi, Paxton Hall-Yoshida, and Ben Gross.

There have been so many episodes of confusion where fans couldn’t make out who is with whom. Even sometimes character itself is confused about what they are feeling, due to their age and being a teenager. But all these things come as a delight to know about.

Since the very first episode of the first season, Devi has been dreaming to date a handsome guy such as Paxton Hall-Yoshida. But what happens when things actually fall into place and she starts dating him? Well, maybe she herself wasn’t ready for that and that is one of the reasons why whatever happened, happened. Or maybe she has always been secretly in love with Ben since their childhood, and even she didn’t know about this thing!

Well, there are so many possibilities, but it will be amazing to see what writers have planned for Devi. Whatever happens, it is hilarious to see such love affairs between teenagers.

The Love Triangle

After the Season 3 finale, it will be quite interesting to see what happens and who feels “feelings” for whom. Also, Paxton might already be leaving for Arizona for his college, so there’s that.

There is another possibility that Paxton might be feeling something, once again, for Devi and chooses some other college nearby his hometown. So that he can be with Devi and then they go to the same college. Anything can happen. If they wanted, long-distance relationships tend to work quite well.

Then there’s this thing about Ben Gross, whom Devi almost has feelings for and who also secretly loves her back. He has been trying to ignore his feeling about Devi throughout the entire season 3. Also whenever Devi was with Paxton, even then Ben had feelings for her. But because both have been competitive with each other since their childhoods, he might not think that this is the “love” that he has been feeling all along, and that too for David (Devi).

Vishwakumar Family

Then comes Devi’s family – her mother and her cousin Kamala. Both of them might also be seeing some of the “people” and starting new relationships. You never know. As Kamala started dating like “really dating” Devi’s school teacher and they seem quite in love with each other. It will be very interesting if they move forward with their life, as both of them are not so ready to move into the next stages of a serious relationship.

don't mess with the vishwakumars pic.twitter.com/NFPYcBNnPM — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) September 7, 2022

Previously when she was all set up with Prashant for an arranged marriage, everything was going well. But then since her in-laws wanted them to marry right away, she was terrified of the idea and flew from the meeting. That didn’t end well and eventually, Prashant rejected her idea of waiting a bit longer and getting to know each other. So that went well. Kamala’s character has also been very popular with everything she goes through. Also, she watches various series in the show, including Riverdale and more is very funny and absolutely relatable.

There have been some instances in previous seasons where unknowingly Devi’s mother was dating but eventually, it didn’t work. Of course, her true love will always be Devi’s father, but since it has been some time since his demise, she might start dating. The show might have some new faces amongst which a few might be ready and Dr. Vishwakumar’s type.

The recent addition of Nirmala aunty is also one of the things to enjoy about Never Have I Ever. Her absolute typical “India” nature as a mother comes out as very relatable for many people. She treats her daughter as if she is supposed to marry the next guy she finds out of this world! Because Indian mothers do the same!

whether romantic or platonic…they're always in our hearts pic.twitter.com/oOlzLikLzZ — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) September 6, 2022

Devi’s Friends

Since Fabiola and Aneesa broke up mutually, none of them were sure about what was happening to them. But then Aneesa started to get the idea about herself and started to move on with it. It was something refreshing that they tried to date and even after whatever happened, they remained good friends with each other. Eleanor and Trent also had a short-lived relationship, which was also enjoyable at times. All of the teenagers are going through their own stuff and feel very personal about knowing about their lives and choices.

Never Have I Ever Cast Members:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwada

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Jaren Lewison as Benjamin “Ben” Gross

John McEnroe as Himself/ Narrator

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshi

Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan

Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison

Adam Shapiro as Mr. Lyle Shapiro

Cocoa Brown as Principal Grubbs