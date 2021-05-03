B. A. Pass 3 Movie Watch Online on Filmybox

B. A. Pass Season 3 Watch Online on Filmybox

The film B. A. Pass 3 is a dramatic film. The length of the film B. A. Pass 3 is around 185 minutes. It is an adult film available to watch on Filmybox.

The film B. A. Pass got a very positive response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the film B. A. Pass 3.

B. A. Pass 3: Watch Online

The series B. A. Pass 3 includes many relationships. It includes the life of Anshul. He is jobless.

His life changes after he meets a married woman. He falls into love with that woman. He gets into a relationship with that married woman.

The story of the film B. A. Pass 3 is full of drama, and it contains many adult scenes. It is an adult film. So, there is an age restriction to view this film B. A. Pass 3.

The film B. A. Pass 3 was written by Deep Chubh, Kritika Sachdeva, and Narendra Singh. Narendra Singh directed and produced the film.

Altaaf Sayyed gave the music the film B. A. Pass 3. Anmol Dhiman and Anshul Sharma did the cinematography of the film B. A. Pass 3.

Bunny Rasta and Harpreet Singh edited the film B. A. Pass 3. Let’s discuss the cast of the film B. A. Pass 3.

B. A. Pass 3 Cast:

Sunny Sachdeva as Atul Armaan Sandhu as Anshul Ankita Sahu as Ruby Ankita Chouhan as Pallavi Namish Anand as Lavik Arjun Fauzdar as Sachin Amanda Bhogal as Atul’s Mother Yash Gulati as MLA Prince Thakur as Phool Singh Shubham Lochav as Shopkeeper Ankur Hashampuria as Hawaldar

B. A. Pass 3 Release Date:

The film B. A. Pass 3 was recently released on 1st May 2021. The film B. A. Pass 3 has received 5.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The first film of the sequel B. A. Pass was released on 2nd August 2013. B. A. Pass 2 was released on 15th September 2017. Let’s talk about the trailer of the film B. A. Pass 3.

B. A. Pass 3 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film B. A. Pass 3 below. It was released on 26th April 2021. The film B. A. Pass 3 is available to watch on FilmyBox.

