Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 Gets A Release Date

The teenager group is returning with new adventures in the fourth season of the series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. It will arrive in December 2021.

On 15th October 2021, it was announced that Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 would arrive on the OTT platform Netflix on 3rd December 2021.

We expect that the series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 will receive a positive response from the audience.

All three seasons of the series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous have received a great response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

At the end of the third season of the series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, we see that Dr. Wu comes and reveals his plan to retrieve his private laptop.

Yaz, Darius, and Brooklynn agree to steal it first and think that it could be used to have Dr. Wu incarcerated for creating the hybrid dinosaurs.

Going through the vents of the lab, the three campers take the laptop. But, Brooklynn gets grabbed by one of the mercenaries of Dr. Wu; before she gets dragged away, she gives Darius the laptop.

The other campers regroup as well as agree to copy the contents of the laptop onto the flash drive of Sammy, which she brought to the island at the time when she was mainly a spy, just before wiping the laptop.

An anxious Kenji somehow steals the laptop in order to give it back to Dr. Wu. In between the handover, the rest of the campers, along with Bumpy as well as some Ankylosaurus, and distract Dr. Wu and also his remaining mercenaries at the time when they rescue Brooklynn and Kenji.

Although Yaz and Sammy try to destroy the laptop, and then, Wu, as well as the mercenaries, leaves just after he finds that they have successfully gained a sample from the Indominus rex.

The reunited group leaves on the boat as well as starts their trip to Costa Rica. But a rift creates between Kenji and Darius over the latter handing over the laptop. On the boat, a door rattles, and it reveals a creature is on board. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous includes a total of eight episodes titled Camp Cretaceous, Secrets, The Cattle Drive, Things Fall Apart, Happy Birthday – Eddie, Welcome to Jurassic World, Last Day of Camp, and End of the Line.

The second season of the series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, includes a total of eight episodes titled A Beacon of Hope, The Art of Chill, The Watering Hole, Salvation, Brave, Misguided, Step One, and Chaos Theory.

The third season of the series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous includes a total of ten episodes titled View from the Top, Safe Harbor, Casa De Kenji, Clever Girl, Eye of the Storm, The Long Run, A Shock to the System, Escape from Isla Nublar, Whatever It Takes, and Stay on Mission. If we get any more detail about it, we will add it here.

