(New List) YSR Pension Kanuka List 2020: Search Online Beneficiary List

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a pension scheme for the people of the state. The government will give the pension to the needy people in the state. Under this scheme, the government is giving the pension to the people who really need this.

During the lockdown situation, many people have lost their jobs. They have to agree that they have lost their income. So that the life of many poor people is destroyed.

The government has to make some scheme for the benefits of the people. The people have to take advantage of the scheme.

The people have to make the benefits from the government’s scheme. The Andhra Pradesh government has thought about the poor people, and they av e released the scheme named YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme.

The government has to make the decision to give financial help to people so that people can have money to spend it. Recently, the government is trying to improve market liquidity. The GD growth of the nation is not good.

The government has declared a 23.9% decrease in GDP growth. It shows a reduction in the development of the nation. The corona pandemic is responsible for this situation of the nation.

The government is announcing various schemes to make the economy of the nation on its way. The government has to give the pension amount to the people so that the people can spend it, and the market liquidity can be improved.

About YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme:

From the 1st of September 2020, the government has started to distribute the psion across the state, and they have to go door to door for the benefits of the pension. The government will distribute the pension across the state with the help of the volunteers.

The government will arrange the volunteers, and they will go to the door to the door of the statehouse and provide the pension to the people. For the scheme, the government has released more than 1000 crore amount.

The government allocates this colossal amount for the pension scheme. So that the people will get more and more amount of money and they can spend it in the Indian market.

The widow women, age pensioners, weavers, fishermen, and all other pensioners will get the pension under this scheme is Rs.2250 per month. However, the government will provide more pension to the disabled person in the state.

The government will give Rs.3000 per month to the disabled person of the state. The Andhra Pradesh government has also made special facilities for the people who are suffering from chronic kidney disease.

The government will give Rs.10,000 per month to the people who are suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Eligibility Criteria of the YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme:

