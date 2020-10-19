YSR Housing Scheme 2020: Application Form, Beneficiary List

YSR housing scheme, as the name of the scheme, suggests that this scheme is for the housing loan of the people. The government of Andhra Pradesh has launched the scheme for the people of the state for their affordable housing.

The Andhra Pradesh government chief minister Shri YSR Jagan Mohan reddy has launched this scheme for the housing loan.

For the people who are living in Andhra Pradesh and they are looking for any housing scheme, then this article for them only. If you are looking for a housing scheme, then you should read this article.

In this article, we will give you the information bout the YSR housing scheme, the eligibility criteria of the scheme, and the application form procedure for the scheme. To more about the scheme, read this article.

About YSR Housing Scheme 2020:

The government of Andhra Pradesh has to provide the house to the people without any cost. Due to the lockdown situation in the nation, the government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to restart its housing program is from July 2020.

The government will give housing to poor people who can not afford to purchase a new house on their own, and then the government will provide them houses under this scheme. The government will distribute the house to low-income people.

This scheme is for the people who are living on the footpath and the people who are living without their own house, and they do not have money to purchase the house. However, the government has made this house for the people of the state.

In the affordable house, the government makes one bedroom, one kitchen, toilet and living room, veranda. The government has used good quality of the material in the making of the house. The government has to make available the inline application for the scheme.

If any person wants to take advantage of the scheme and they do not have their own house, then they can lay for the scheme. The government has invited the application form for the scheme.

The interested people can take the benefits of the scheme and go to the official website of the scheme and apply it in the scheme.

The main objective of the YSR Housing Scheme:

To launching behind this scheme, the government will give have the aim of the scheme to provide the house to the people of the state. Under this scheme, the poor people, low-income people, will get an affordable house free of cost only.

The people will get the house from the government without any cost. The government has made the house for the poor people, and now the government will distribute the house to the people of the state.

The government has made sure that all the people of the state have their own houses. Only those people who want to take advantage of the scheme have to apply to the scheme.

To develop the scheme and make an affordable house for the people, the central government has allocated Rs.5000 crore. However, the state government has also allocated Rs.1000 crore for this scheme.

Eligibility Criteria of the YSR Housing Scheme:

The government has not mentioned many criteria of the scheme. However, the government has made one criterion of the scheme that is the person who is taking advantage of the scheme should belong to the permanent residents of the Andhra Pradesh scheme.

The other criteria of the scheme are the person who is taking the house from the government under this scheme should not have their own house before.

Document Required for the YSR Housing Scheme: