WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon in talks to join cast of fantasy-thriller drama ‘Kairos’

May 4, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon could also be making his return to appearing with MBC‘s upcoming drama ‘Kairos.’

On Might four KST, sources from each MBC and the ‘Kairos’ manufacturing confirmed that Kang Seung Yoon is at present in talks to seem in the drama, however they’re nonetheless discussing it.

‘Kairos’ is a romantic fantasy thriller involving a lady whose daughter has been kidnapped and one other who tends to stay in her previous. Shin Sung Rok, Ahn Bo Hyun, and Lee Se Younger are already confirmed cast members.

Keep tuned for extra information about Kang Seung Yoon’s appearing comeback!

