Why Do Online Casinos Ask for Players to Verify their Identity?



Online gambling is a leisure activity that can be enjoyed by anyone across the world. While we say anyone can enjoy it, however, it’s not really that simple. There are restrictions set on actually who and how one can access the online casinos.

So, when players gamble at the licensed online casinos, the platforms usually ask for legal documents from the players to verify their identity. There is a legal KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure which users have to go through to be accepted by the sites to gamble there.

So, what are these legal documents and why do online casinos precisely ask for you to verify with them? Let’s know all the details below!

Legal Documents needed for KYC Procedure

Usually, casinos ask for your personal as well as address verification using your legal documents. You must obtain these documents from your country’s government for them to be valid here.

For personal verification, documents like passport, national identity card and driving license are valid. As for the address verification, your utility bills, tax bill and bank statement are considered. While these remain the common documents, it can even change from one online platform to another. Meaning, different casinos can ask for different legal documents for verification.

Reasons for Conducting KYC Procedure

There are many reasons why casinos require you to oblige to their KYC procedure. These are as follows:

Binding Rules

The licensing authorities ask the casinos to keep a log of all the players’ identities. This is done to prevent illegal activities such as money laundering and such.

Hence, it becomes mandatory for the sites to ask its players for their legal documents and store them.

Monitoring Underage Gambling

One more reason why casinos ask for your personal verification is to ascertain your age. Most countries have set a legal age of 18 years or above to gamble online. Some US states require players to be of at least 21 years to access online gambling.

So, the casinos make sure you are of such particular ages and let you use their platform. For anyone below the age limit, the site remains inaccessible.

Apart from the prevention of underage gambling, this also ensures the international online casinos work in harmony with the governments of other countries.

Bonus Per Person

Almost all online casinos follow the rule of one bonus per player. This means, if you are benefitting from a welcome bonus at an ‘XYZ’ site, you can enjoy it only once there. After that, you can proceed to enjoy other bonuses.

However, some players try to create multiple accounts under their name just to enjoy one-time bonuses several times. With your legal identity documents, casinos can prevent such abuses of bonuses.

All in all, the casinos access your information with the best interests of everyone involved. Furthermore, all the data collected from the punters are stored in secure servers by most casino owners to avoid data theft and such adversaries.

