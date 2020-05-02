Why Crypto Exchange OKCoin Jumped Through Hoops to Get Licensed in Japan

After greater than two years, San Francisco-based cryptocurrency change OKCoin obtained its license as a Digital Foreign money Service Supplier in March from the Kanto Native Finance Bureau in Japan.

Whereas the nation is understood for its retail market, the change is betting on Japan’s strict licensing regime to entice the institutional traders OKCoin specializes in serving.

“Japan is known for having some huge cash,” mentioned John Feng, CEO of OKCoin Japan, a subsidiary of blockchain providers firm OK Group. “In Japan, the speed of return is low on any asset for actual property and the inventory market as a result of rates of interest are so low. Asset administration firms and enormous institutional insurance coverage firms need a bit of increased return on their property.”

Feng additionally hopes to see the strict regulatory regime in Japan draw extra worldwide exchanges into the market.

“It’s just like the international change market. You’ve got multinationals that come to Japan and make issues extra enticing for traders,” Feng mentioned.

Japan can also be the second-largest supply of crypto-trading visitors after the U.S. and the Japanese yen is the third-strongest forex after the greenback and the euro, Feng added.

As soon as one in every of China’s “Large 3” crypto exchanges, OKCoin had to transfer to San Francisco after its fiat-to-crypto buying and selling was banned in late 2017. The agency’s shopper base consists of clients from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the U.S., Europe, Russia and Turkey.

“If the big monetary establishments see the highest exchanges coming to Japan, then they’ll really feel extra secure,” Feng mentioned.

Lengthy highway

OKCoin Japan’s journey in the direction of a license in Japan started again in 2017.

Within the first eight months after the crypto legislation was handed, Japan's Monetary Companies Company (FSA) licensed 16 exchanges. Licensing turned tougher, nevertheless, after the cryptocurrency change Coincheck misplaced extra crypto in a hack than Mt. Gox did in 2013, which occurred 10 days after OKCoin submitted its utility. Since then, the FSA and self-regulatory guidelines promoted by the Japan Digital Foreign money Exchange Affiliation (JVCEA) have grow to be far more strict.

The Japanese regulator didn’t license any exchanges for a yr, and prices started to rise after it resumed its approval course of.

These rising prices had been additionally why crypto change Kraken selected to cease working in Japan again in April 2018.

Licensed exchanges in Japan are thought of monetary establishments, and their anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) restrictions are simply as strict as these imposed on banks in the nation.

OKCoin already has a Cash Companies Enterprise license in the U.S. and is registered with the U.S. Monetary Crimes Enforcement Community (FinCEN). It additionally has a brief license in Malta and is pursuing a license in Singapore. Getting a license in one of the strict regulatory regimes in the world means cash transfers will probably be considerably simpler to do underneath the brand new FATF journey rule, Feng mentioned.

First outsider

The change claims to be the primary non-Japanese change to have obtained the license by going by way of the regulatory rigors of FSA as a substitute of buying an already-licensed Japanese change. Different worldwide companies have purchased licensed exchanges in Japan to break into the market, Feng added.

For OKCoin, the licensing course of concerned constructing a workforce of practically 40 staff and growing a proprietary automated transaction monitoring system. (Earlier than going stay with spot buying and selling in July, OKCoin expects to add 10 extra employees, and different exchanges have employed third-party builders to create a monitoring system.)

The FSA's subsequent transfer will embody amendments to the Japan Monetary Devices and Exchange Act and Japan Cost Companies Act efficient Could 1, which is able to create harder restrictions for exchanges wanting to allow crypto derivatives buying and selling. These amendments triggered crypto change BitMEX to pull components of it enterprise overseas. Nonetheless, OKCoin plans to work one other six months to obtain that license. In any case, round 80% of buying and selling in Japan is derivatives buying and selling, Feng mentioned.

Whereas the corporate doesn’t want the identical capital necessities as a regulated financial institution, OKCoin is wanting to construct extra capital to preserve a wholesome steadiness sheet because it grows into the brand new market and companions with different monetary establishments, Feng added.

As extra licensed exchanges enter the market as monetary establishments, banks in Japan could take a extra relaxed strategy to the house, mentioned Ken Yagami, Japan lead for blockchain sleuthing agency Elliptic.

At the moment, there are solely round 4 or 5 banks in Japan prepared to serve crypto companies, Yagami mentioned. (One in all Elliptic’s objectives is to make banks extra snug banking crypto companies.)

Japanese banks even have to come out of their very own disaster of adverse rates of interest and the pandemic-induced recession earlier than they’re ready to take into consideration increasing into new unknown enterprise strains akin to crypto, Yagami added.

Whereas the highway to acquiring a license to commerce crypto derivatives will embody even harder restrictions, getting that license will give OKCoin an opportunity to flex its crypto derivatives providers.

“That’s the preferred service we’re recognized for,” Feng mentioned.