NEWS

White House COVID-19 Coordinator: Don’t Go To Grocery Store Or Pharmacy Unless Essential

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

It’s come to this – the White House is now advising everybody to not head to the grocery retailer or pharmacy within the coming two weeks.

“The subsequent two weeks are terribly vital,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx mentioned Saturday at a press convention. “That is the second to not be going to the grocery retailer, not going to the pharmacy, however doing all the pieces you’ll be able to to maintain your loved ones and your mates secure.”

The coronavirus is predicted to peak over the following two weeks. Already, the US has greater than 312,000 confirmed circumstances – that’s confirmed, as in examined and authorized – and an unknown variety of asymptomatic individuals who have the virus. The US now has greater than 8,500 deaths.

President Trump additionally warned that the worst is but to come back.

“It will in all probability be the hardest week – between this week and subsequent week,” Trump affirmed. “There will probably be a variety of loss of life, sadly…there will probably be loss of life,” he warned.

 

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.