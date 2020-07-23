WhatsApp cut highly forwarded messages by 70 percent: report

Angela Lang / CNET



WhatsApp’s efforts to control the spread of false or misleading information during the coronavirus crisis appear to be paying off.

The company told TechCrunch on April 27 that the spread of “highly forwarded” messages (identified by an icon with two little arrows) has decreased by 70 percent globally weeks after the platform applied restrictions on the number of shipments for this type of messages. Last April 7 WhatsApp announced that if you receive a message that has been forwarded more than five times, you can only forward it to a single chat at a time and not in bulk.

A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that this move has allowed the service to remain “a place where you can have private conversations” and that the company is committed to “doing our part to address the viral messages.” It is not the first time that the messaging application has taken such a measure. As early as January 2019, the app set limits on forwarding after it was criticized for rumors and fake news spreading through places like India, they could have caused murder and lynching in there.

In addition to limiting forwarding, the platform also has another active measure to deal with misinformation related to the global crisis stemming from COVID-19. In early April, the company launched a new service for WhatsApp users in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, which allows them to verify the authenticity of any content related to the coronavirus just by sending a message to the Italian service. data verification, Facta.

As of April 27, the coronavirus had infected nearly 3 million people and caused more than 206,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

