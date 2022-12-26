Emma Watson Uses the New Term for Singles

In 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow made a flexible history of the lexicon by referring to her divorce from Chris Martin as “conscious uncoupling.” Since then, the term has become part of cultural language, so much so that when it is said to be “huh?” “Wait, sorry, what?”

Five years later, as reported by The F Thing, maybe the word has a new competitor for the status of a relationship that has been replaced. Yes, thanks to Emma Watson, the term “single” might come out.

In an interview with British Vogue, the beautiful actress revealed that she prefers to call it “being an independent couple” and she added that she was “very happy” with her current situation.

Watson has a point. Singles imply that you want to be a partner, while an independent partner implies that you are truly perfect.

A behavioral science professor from the London School of Economics recently found that unmarried women and children who have no children are the healthiest and happiest subgroups of the population. Referring to that, it seems that the term suggested by Watson reflects more reality than his predecessor.