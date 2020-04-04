What 2021’s Movie Release Slate Looks Like Now

A flurry of launch date adjustments and delays has shaken up the 2020 film slate, and here is what the 2021 film launch schedule seems to be like now. Coronavirus has been on the forefront of everybody’s minds for the previous couple of weeks, and the illness has had a profound influence on the film trade. Theaters are shut down in a number of nations all over the world and can doubtless proceed to stay closed for a number of extra weeks (if not months), whereas most productions have been halted as nicely.

It did not take lengthy for the 2020 film calendar to be altered due to these circumstances. Movies like No Time to Die and Surprise Lady 1984 vacated early summer time launch dates and planted their flags in new fall/winter slots as an alternative. However, many different titles had been postponed indefinitely. This listing contains among the most anticipated movies of 2020, with Black Widow, Mulan, A Quiet Place Half II, and others now with out launch dates. Though the hope is that the majority of those titles can nonetheless come out in a re-arranged 2020 slate, a number of studios have already determined to push their massive 2020 releases a complete 12 months.

Subsequent 12 months’s film launch slate was already extremely anticipated, given the variety of franchise films releasing in 2021, and the listing has continued to develop due to the coronavirus-related delays. Nevertheless, a number of 2021 movies won’t hit their supposed launch dates both since productions are shut down. For now, here is what the 2021 film slate seems to be like.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – January 15

Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is the uncommon case of a movie being delayed twice as a result of coronavirus. After leaving its April 2020 launch and transferring to August, the studio not too long ago determined to postpone the sequel one other few months. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is now slated to launch on January 15, 2021 and options the returns of Rose Byrne, Domnhall Gleeson, and the voice of James Corden.

Mortal Kombat – January 15

The James Wan produced Mortal Kombat reboot has but to be affected by coronavirus. Manufacturing started and led to 2019, which now means the movie ought to have the ability to transfer ahead as deliberate if varied features of post-production may be finished by crews remotely. One of many producers of the movie not too long ago verified that the standing of Mortal Kombat has not modified to this point, so it’s nonetheless scheduled to launch on January 15.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 12

Marvel Studios’ plans to launch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021 haven’t modified but. After starting manufacturing in Australia in early 2020, all filming has come to a halt. Initially, the manufacturing was shut down as director Destin Daniel Cretton had a precautionary COVID-19 take a look at, which got here again adverse. Nonetheless, Shang-Chi was amongst a bunch of Disney titles that had been now not allowed to proceed filming. It is at the moment scheduled to come back out in February 2021, however which may change if manufacturing cannot resume quickly sufficient or if the whole thing of Part Four shuffles.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – March 5

As an alternative of opening in the summertime of 2020, Sony has pushed Ghostbusters: Afterlife to March 5, 2021. Directed by Jason Reitman, the movie picks up a long time after Ghostbusters 2 and can function lots of the unique Ghostbusters solid members in smaller roles. The movie stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd in any other case, and the brand new launch date offers Reitman extra time to fine-tune the movie in post-production.

Morbius – March 19

Sony has additionally opted to push Morbius again a number of months, with a March 19, 2021 launch now deliberate. The Jared Leto-led Marvel film initially was set to be one of many ultimate blockbusters of the summer time season this 12 months. However, as an alternative of ready a bit longer to see late July would nonetheless be a viable launch date or transferring the movie again only a few months, Sony is taking part in it secure with Morbius and plenty of different titles with this lengthy delay.

Tomb Raider 2 – March 19

The delay of Morbius at the moment means that it’ll open reverse a franchise that’s already established, as Tomb Raider 2 is scheduled for March 19, 2021 as nicely. Alicia Vikander will return to star as Lara Croft within the sequel with Ben Wheatley connected to direct. Tomb Raider 2 has but to start out manufacturing, and there have been no stories that it will likely be impacted by coronavirus. However, since filming was reportedly set to start in early 2020, its potential Tomb Raider 2 will not hit this date in any case.

F9 – April 2

Common’s dealing with of F9‘s launch represents probably the most drastic change up to now. The movie was initially scheduled to open in April 2020, however the studio opted to push the discharge again a complete 12 months as a result of coronavirus. Since F9‘s advertising marketing campaign had already begun, this year-long delay will simply give director Justin Lin extra time to complete the movie. However, this delay additionally meant that F9 took the April 4, 2021 launch date beforehand set for Quick & Livid 10.

Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity – Could 7

Marvel Studios is at the moment anticipating that coronavirus won’t mark one other change to Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity. With Sam Raimi reportedly connected to direct, Physician Unusual 2 is scheduled to start manufacturing this summer time and nonetheless hit the Could 7, 2021 launch date. Benedict Cumberbatch is again to star as Physician Unusual with Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. The manufacturing and launch plans may nonetheless change, however that has but to occur.

The Matrix 4 – Could 21

Warner Bros. has but to alter The Matrix 4‘s launch date, but it surely won’t be launched on Could 21, 2021 in any case. Manufacturing started early this 12 months with Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reporting for obligation, however filming is now paused. The Matrix 4 was simply starting to shoot abroad when manufacturing shut down, and there have been stories that it’s in peril of getting its launch delayed. The longer manufacturing cannot transfer ahead, and the extra doubtless Neo’s return in The Matrix 4 will probably be delayed.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – Could 21

Lionsgate’s hopes of John Wick: Chapter 4 releasing on Could 21, 2021 seem extra far-fetched than ever earlier than. The probability of the movie hitting this launch was already questionable after The Matrix 4 introduced the identical launch date, however Keanu Reeves’ delayed schedule on that movie will influence John Wick 4, too. Since he cannot start filming the newest John Wick movie till after his Matrix return is accomplished, the latter’s delayed manufacturing due to coronavirus will doubtless end in a launch date change in some unspecified time in the future.

Cruella – Could 28

Disney should not have any bother conserving Cruella‘s Could 28, 2021 launch date. The movie, starring Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil, was initially going to come back out in late 2020, but it surely was then moved to the summer time of 2021 as an alternative. With manufacturing accomplished way back, Cruella has a transparent path to sustaining this launch date – until Disney’s total slate adjustments.

Micronauts – June 4

Hasbro’s live-action Micronauts film is at the moment scheduled to launch on June 4, 2021. Paramount employed How you can Practice Your Dragon‘s Dean DeBlois to direct the movie, however there have been no updates on the challenge since. Presently, Micronauts will probably be launched in June 2021. Whether or not or not it has ties to a bigger Hasbro shared universe although stays to be seen.

Jurassic World: Dominion – June 11

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to make a giant return on June 11, 2021. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are again to star, whereas franchise veterans Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern are additionally confirmed to return. Manufacturing was shut down as a result of coronavirus only a few weeks after it started. Nonetheless, director Colin Trevorrow has maintained that they are doing what they will to work remotely and preserve Jurassic World 3 on observe.

Untitled Pixar – June 18

An untitled Pixar film is scheduled to come back out on June 18, 2021, however there is no such thing as a data on what the challenge is but. Since animated films take years to make, a number of progress has doubtless been made on this thriller movie already. With Pixar releasing Soul in 2020, information on what their subsequent film will probably be hopefully is not too distant.

The Batman – June 25

Warner Bros.’ extremely anticipated The Batman reboot starring Robert Pattinson is scheduled to launch on June 25, 2021. Manufacturing on the Matt Reeves movie began in early 2020, and it wasn’t lengthy earlier than the director shared the primary have a look at Pattinson within the Batsuit. However, with filming at the moment halted as a result of coronavirus, it’s potential that The Batman will not hit its present launch date. Since no change has been introduced but, the official stance is that followers will see the Darkish Knight in theaters once more subsequent summer time.

Minions: The Rise of Gru – July 2

After eradicating Minions: The Rise of Gru from its July 2020 launch date, Illumination has moved the movie to 2021. The brand new date for the sequel is July 2, 2021, placing the movie in theaters nearly precisely a 12 months after its unique date. This comes after Illumination revealed that the animation wouldn’t have the ability to be completed as a result of coronavirus. Now, there needs to be loads of time to get Minions 2 prepared for theaters.

Indiana Jones 5 – July 9

Lucasfilm and Disney nonetheless have Indiana Jones 5 set to launch on July 9, 2021. The sequel has been in improvement for years and not too long ago noticed Steven Spielberg exit the director’s chair in a stunning transfer. Even with James Mangold now directing Indiana Jones 5, the movie has but to be moved off its summer time 2021 date. So until a delay announcement comes in a while, Harrison Ford’s return as Indy will occur subsequent 12 months.

Spider-Man 3 – July 16

Marvel Studios and Sony have their Spider-Man franchise scheduled to return to theaters on July 16, 2021. The untitled Spider-Man 3 film starring Tom Holland remains to be including to its crew and could be on observe to movie this summer time as initially deliberate. A manufacturing delay remains to be potential, however it’s at the moment anticipated that followers will get to see what occurs to Peter Parker after Spider-Man: Far From Residence‘s ending subsequent 12 months.

House Jam 2 – July 16

Warner Bros. has House Jam 2 set for launch on July 16, 2021 with LeBron James connected to star. Manufacturing occurred in 2019 earlier than the NBA 2019-2020 season started, however it’s unknown if James was scheduled to do extra work on the movie this summer time. With the NBA season paused, James’ basketball schedule might be drastically completely different than anticipated. Whether or not or not that impacts House Jam 2‘s launch stays to be seen.

Mission: Unimaginable 7 – July 23

Tom Cruise is scheduled to return as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Unimaginable 7 on July 23, 2021. The sequel additionally stars Rebecca Ferguson and franchise newcomers like Hayley Atwell and Nicholas Hoult. Nevertheless, manufacturing has been shut down as a result of coronavirus. The movie is scheduled to movie all through Europe, which has confirmed to be sophisticated. Paramount hasn’t delayed Mission: Unimaginable 7 (or Mission: Unimaginable 8) at the moment, though that could be a chance if manufacturing would not resume promptly.

The Suicide Squad – August 6

James Gunn’s soar to DC will be seen when The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021. Manufacturing started in 2019 and wrapped in early 2020, giving Gunn and his crew loads of time to finish post-production by subsequent August. He is even enhancing The Suicide Squad from his dwelling to maintain manufacturing on observe. The solid contains the returns of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney, together with new additions like John Cena and Idris Elba. However, if different DC properties aren’t prepared earlier, it’s potential The Suicide Squad might be ready to maneuver up as an alternative.

Uncharted – October 8

Tom Holland’s Uncharted film hit one other snag as a result of coronavirus and has been pushed again to later in 2021 consequently. Manufacturing was stopped on the primary day Holland reported to set, and Sony’s 2020 slate transferring meant Uncharted needed to transfer too. The movie is now scheduled to hit theaters October 8, 2021 with Mark Wahlberg connected to co-star and Ruben Fleischer directing, but it surely has but to be revealed when manufacturing will resume.

Halloween Ends – October 15

Blumhouse’s revival of the Halloween franchise will conclude with the discharge of Halloween Ends on October 15, 2021. The movie was shot back-to-back with Halloween Kills, so director David Gordon Inexperienced should not have an issue hitting this launch date. So long as Kills is not delayed in a while, Jamie Lee Curtis’ a number of movie return as Laurie Strode will stay on observe.

Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5

Marvel Studios has Thor: Love and Thunder scheduled to hit theaters on November 5, 2021. There has but to be any indicators that the film’s manufacturing will probably be delayed, as filming will not start till later this 12 months. However, it’s potential Thor: Love and Thunder will not hit this date if Part 4’s total slate adjustments. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel will function the return of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, together with the brand new addition of Christian Bale as an unknown villain.

Incredible Beasts 3 – November 12

Warner Bros. will return to the Wizarding World with Incredible Beasts 3 when it’s launched on November 12, 2021. The movie was initially scheduled to hit theaters in 2020, however WB delayed the film till 2021 to give the artistic crew extra time to excellent the movie. Nevertheless, now coronavirus is impacting the movie as the beginning of manufacturing was delayed. WB has but to announce that the delay will change Incredible Beasts 3‘s launch date, however that might change into a chance relying on how lengthy they have to look ahead to cameras to start out rolling.

Dungeons & Dragons – November 19

Dungeons and Dragons is scheduled to come back to the massive display on November 19, 2021. The favored role-playing recreation is being tailored by Sport Night time administrators John Francis Daley and Johnathan Goldstein, but it surely doesn’t but have any solid members. It’s unknown when manufacturing is scheduled to start on Dungeons and Dragons. Nevertheless, there have been no stories that the movie is in peril of being delayed as a result of coronavirus.

Avatar 2 – December 17

The look ahead to Avatar 2 will lastly finish when the movie hits theaters on December 17, 2021. James Cameron has been creating the primary of 4 sequels to Avatar for nearly a decade, and the plan is for Disney to launch the primary installment subsequent 12 months. The bodily productions of the movies have been delayed as a result of coronavirus, however digital manufacturing is constant throughout this time. It would seem that Avatar 2 won’t must be delayed (once more).

Sing 2 – December 22

Illumination has modified Sing 2‘s launch date but once more, with the sequel now hitting theaters December 22, 2021. The sequel to 2016’s hit film Sing will as soon as once more function the vocal performances of Taron Egerton, Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, and Reese Witherspoon. Initially scheduled to launch in December 2020, Illumination moved Sing 2 to July 2, 2021 lengthy earlier than coronavirus. Now, the movie has been delayed once more to accommodate Minions 2‘s new date.

Black Adam – December 22

Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited DC debut as Black Adam is scheduled to occur on December 22, 2021 with the discharge of Black Adam. He is been connected to play the anti-hero for a number of years and has been gearing up for manufacturing to start this summer time. However, Johnson has expressed some fear that this won’t have the ability to occur anymore as a result of coronavirus and delays to different tasks he wants to complete first. So, there’s a probability that Black Adam won’t make this date, however hopefully it will probably keep away from being delayed.

