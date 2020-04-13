Tamilgun Weekend Watch: Entertainment will be available at home on weekends

Parasite – Amazon Prime Video

Parasite, which won the Oscar for Best Film this year, is streaming online on March 27. This Korean film depicts the story between rich and poverty.

Naveen Richard Show – Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has brought another show for those who are fond of comedy and standup comedy. This show by Naveen Richard is currently available. You can also stream it immediately.

Panga – Hotstar

Kangana Ranot is known for her superb acting. His latest film ‘Panga’ has been streamed on Hotstar. In such a situation, if you have not seen this film in the cinema hall, then you can enjoy the hotstar sitting at its house.

Special Ops – Hotstar

Neeraj Padenya, who made the Spy film, is present with a brilliant web series. Hotstar’s special ops are released on 17 March. KK Menon starrer series is getting very good response at the moment. This is a great opportunity for those watching the thriller.

She-Netflix

Imtiaz Ali has made his digital debut with Netflix’s web series ‘She’. In such a situation, if you are an Imtiaz fan and are interested in Crime Story of Mumbai, then this is a good option. The web series depicts the story of an undercover head constable.

Money Heist – NetflixThe fourth season of the crime thriller series Money Heist is due in April. In this case, its revision is made. Fans of this Spanish series can refer back to it.

Stage of seas – zi-5

Many Hindi and English films have been made about the Mumbai attacks. There is also a web series Stay of Seas in this queue. The series is streamed on 20 March. You can see this series inspired by Sandeep Unnikrishnan over the weekend.

Parallel – MXplayer

After parallel on MXplayer, now doing parallel trade. This series is also available in Hindi now. If you do not have subscriptions, you can still watch it.