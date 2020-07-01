Warner delays movie premiere by two weeks Tenet: report

Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures



Warner Bros. Pictures decided not to take risks and opted to postpone the premiere of Tenet, the blockbuster directed by Christopher Nolan (Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Inception), as published by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, June 12.

The date originally set for the theatrical release of Tenet It was July 17 and is now set for July 31, 2020. The date change seeks to give movie theaters a chance to have as many establishments as possible open. In most of the world, movie theaters closed to comply with the confinement rules imposed due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while Tenet will not be released in theaters on July 17, that day Warner Bros. will re-release another Nolan movie in theaters, Inception (2010), to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its launch.

From the argument of Tenet it is only known that it develops in the world of international espionage and that the concept of the flow of time plays a fundamental role in history.

The film has in its cast John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine.

Tenet It opens on July 31, 2020 in theaters.