VIXX’s Hongbin to temporarily halt all entertainment activities after live stream controversy

On Could 1, VIXX’s label Jellyfish Entertainment launched an official assertion by way of the group’s fan cafe, updating followers on member Hongbin’s future activities.

Jellyfish acknowledged,

“Hiya, that is Jellyfish Entertainment. We notify you relating to member Hongbin’s future activities, in addition to relating to malicious feedback and false rumors surrounding our artist VIXX.After a prolonged dialogue with Hongbin, he has agreed to retire from all Twitch broadcast activities completely. As well as, he may also be halting his entertainment activities temporarily and take a while, getting ready to greet followers with a greater picture.Moreover, we’re at the moment within the strategy of working with a authorized consultant so as to take motion towards false rumors, sexual harassment, slander, and defamation of character relating to our artist VIXX, always monitoring communities for such content material. We are going to reply strictly and forcefully towards any circumstances which defame our artists’ characters, with none settlement.We want to thank followers who cherish and cheer on VIXX, and we promise to do our greatest to shield our artists’ rights. Thanks.”

In the meantime again in March of this yr, VIXX’s Hongbin garnered controversy throughout a Twitch live stream broadcast, the place he allegedly slandered different idol teams whereas intoxicated.