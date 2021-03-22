Tamilrockers leaked Virata Parvam Movie Everything We Know So Far

The film Virata Parvam is an Indian period drama film. It is a Telugu language film. The story of the Virata Parvam includes period drama.

The fans are waiting for the movie to release. The shooting of the film Virata Parvam was started in January 2020 in Kerala. Some crucial scene of the film Virata Parvam was shot in the forest of Kerala. Those crucial scenes were shot in January 2020.

The remaining filming of the film Virata Parvam was shot in the forest of Vikarabad and Warangal. The shooting of the film Virata Parvam was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the major part of the film was shot before the pandemic. The filming of the film Virata Parvam was resumed in December 2020. At that time, some final scenes were taken in Hyderabad.

The Telugu film Virata Parvam was announced in June 2019. It was announced with two lead roles of the film Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi.

These are the two main roles in the film Virata Parvam. Let’s see the cast and characters of the film Virata Parvam.

The cast and characters of the film Virata Parvam include Sai Pallavi as Vennela, Rana Daggubati as Aranya or Comrade Ravanna, Priyamani as Comrade Bharathakka, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand.

It is the main cast of the Telugu film Virata Parvam. Now, let’s watch the teaser of this fantastic Telugu film Virata Parvam.

The Telugu film Virata Parvam will release in theatres. There is no official announcement regarding the release on the OTT platforms. If we get any update regarding the film Virata Parvam, we will update it here. So, check it out daily to read the latest news and updates.

The shooting of the Telugu film Virata Parvam is completed. It was directed and written by Venu Udugula. D. Suresh Babu, and Sudhakar Cherukuri produced it.

Suresh Bobbili gave the music in the film Virata Parvam. The Telugu film Virata Parvam will be released on 30th April 2021. Dani Sanchez-Lopez and Divakar Mani did the cinematography of the film Virata Parvam.

A. Sreekar Prasad completed the editing of the Telugu Virata Parvam. The entire film Virata Parvam was completed under two production companies; Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions.

