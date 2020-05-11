Victim of Kim Min Kyo’s dogs attack speaks up in his defense

The household of the aged girl that Kim Min Kyo‘s canine bit spoke up in his defense.

He had come beneath controversy when it was first reported that his dogs had bitten a lady in her 80s whereas not on a leash. Nevertheless, it had come to mild that they’d really jumped the fence after seeing a water deer, and that he had been diligently taking care of the girl.

He revealed that his spouse had rushed the girl to the emergency room instantly, and stayed along with her. He himself got here to see her instantly when he heard the information after his filming. The household of the girl really expressed their concern for him. He additional revealed that he was consulting an knowledgeable on canine coaching so one thing like this could not occur once more.

The daughter of the girl additionally spoke up and mentioned, “We’re unhappy as a result of there are so much of misunderstandings. He has positively not ignored the issue, and we’re unhappy as a result of individuals have the mistaken thought. We hope the reality can unfold so he can proceed to work. The remedy will take time, however Kim Min Kyo is doing all he can.“