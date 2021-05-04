Vaathi: 150 Million Views On You Tube/ Have You Watched It?

Vaathi: 150 Million Views On YouTube/ Have You Watched It?

Sony Music has recently released a song that is named Vaathi. As we all know that India is facing the covid -19 pandemic very badly.

The first wave of COVID-19 is hurting India’s medical system and the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic totally destroys India’s medical system.

The people are facing many problems for their health. As when the pandemic waves are started in India, the government has banned all the musical theaters and shooting of the series and movies to reduce the infraction of the pandemic and to save the life of the people of India.

The people are doing their work from their home, as the lockdown situation in the nation. Due to the covid-19 infarction in the nation, the government has banned, and all the person have to stay at home.

The government has closed its economy to save the nation’s health. During this time, the movie makers can not make their movie, and they have to postpone their movie release date.

Vaathi: About the Song

The makers choose the other options to release their movie, and that is the OTT platform. The movie and songs of the makers are now releasing on the various OTT platform.

Not the Tamil film industry is also going to release their movie on the OTT platform, and they have to make their movie in the lockdown situation. The movie that is released on the OTT platform has also been a super hit.

All the OTT platforms are purchasing various films and music right to release on it. One of the Tamil music Vaathi has been released on the Sony OTT platform. This music reached its milestone. This music is released in January 2021.

And they are making their own fan base. However, the music has the south superstar actor Vijay Sethupathi. However, the Actor Vijay Sethupathi has his own fan base on social media.

The people very much like the music that is made by the makers of the music and acted by the great Indian south superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The lyrics of the songs have been written by Gana BalaChandar.

The great lyrics that are written by Gana Balachanadr is the great person in the industry. Also, we have heard the news about the singer of the song that is also Gana Balachanadar.

However, with the Gana Balachandar, Anirudh Ravichandar also gives them help to sing the song. Suppose you do not watch this song, then you must have to see this song. After seeing this song, you will also be a fan of the south film industry and the music of the south film.