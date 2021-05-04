Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Release date postpone/ New Release Date

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is a Malayalam language movie that is all set to release on the date of 15 May. However, right now nation’s situation is not good, and the government is not allowing the cinema and the theater to run.

So not any movie released on the cinema and theater. So that the movie makers and the producers, co-producers, and the director of the movie have a big problem of releasing the movie.

However, the people and the fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite movie to watch on the silver screen. But due to the covid-19 effect, the makers, directors, and producers can not release their movie on the silver screen.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Release date

India is passing through the bad situation of the medical emergency. The oxygen is not available for the patient to recover. The patient is dying due to a lack of oxygen. There are no other backup facilities for the infected patient of the nation.

The Indian people are on their pick to their anger. The government is failing to give all the facilities to the public of the nation. In this critical situation, the movie should not be released on the silver screen.

If the movie will release on the silver screen, then the theater has to be open, and the people will go to the cinema hall to watch the movie. Due to that, the threat of increasing infarction of COVID-19 in the nation.

To remove the threat of COVID-19, the government has banned all the cinema and theater for public entrance.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Story And New Release Date

Let us talk about the movie story. If we talk about the story of the movie, then the makers make a historical movie on the historical topic.

The people will definitely enjoy the movie and its story. The story is about the era in which the Portuguese have attack India. The bottle between the outer people that is Portuguese with the Indian king zamorin, is shown in the movie.

The makers take the best star cast for the movie. If you want to know about the star cast of the movie, then do not go anywhere.

We are giving you the name of the actor of the movie that has to dine their acting in this movie. Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja are the greatest actor in the movie.

The latest news about the movie release is that the makers have postponed the release date of the movie that was on the date of 15th May 2021.

However, the fans do not have to be sad because the makers also announced the next date of the releasing the movie in the month of August.