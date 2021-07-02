Index of Game of Thrones – Season 1 to 8 – Hindi English Hd

It is one of the most popular American television series. The series Game of Thrones has received 9.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

Let’s get the complete detail about the series Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones Season Download:

The series Game of Thrones includes fantasy, serial drama, and tragedy. David Benioff and D. B. Weiss created the series Game of Thrones. The series Game of Thrones is based on an epic fantasy novel titled A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin.

Ramin Djawadi composed the theme music in the series Game of Thrones. There are a total of eight seasons of the series Game of Thrones.

It was executively produced by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger, Bernadette Caulfield, Bryan Cogman, Miguel Sapochnik, and David Nutter.

It was produced by Mark Huffam, Joanna Burn, Frank Doelger, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Bryan Cogman, and Duncan Muggoch.

The series Game of Thrones was shot in United Kingdom, Croatia, Iceland, Spain, Morocco, Malta, and Canada. Each episode’s length of the series Game of Thrones is 50 to 82 minutes.

The series Game of Thrones was shot under HBO Entertainment, Television 360, Grok! Television, Generator Entertainment, Starling Television, and Bighead Littlehead. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Game of Thrones.

Let’s talk about the cast and characters of the series Game of Thrones.

Cast and Characters of the Series Game of Thrones:

We have mentioned the main cast of the series Game of Thrones below.

Sean Bean as Eddard “Ned” Stark Mark Addy as Robert Baratheon Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont Harry Lloyd as Viserys Targaryen Kit Harington as Jon Snow Richard Madden as Robb Stark Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark Maisie Williams as Arya Stark Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth John Bradley as Samwell Tarly Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon Carice Van Houten as Melisandre James Cosmo as Jeor Mormont Jerome Flynn as Bronn Conleth Hill as Varys Sibel Kekilli as Shae Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister Oona Chaplin as Talisa Maegyr Rose Leslie as Ygritte Joe Dempsie as Gendry Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton Hannah Murray as Gilly Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon Indira Varma as Ellario Sand Tom Wlaschiha as Jaqen H’ghar Michael McElhatton as Roose Bolton Jonathan Pryce as The High Sparrow Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Let’s see the recurring cast of the series Game of Thrones. In the above-list, we have mentioned the main cast of the series Game of Thrones.

Julian Glover as Grand Maester Pycelle Kristian Nairn as Hodor Mark Stanley as Grenn Natalia Tena as Osha Art Parkinson as Rickon Stark Esme Bianco as Ros Eugene Simon as Lancel Lannister Nell Tiger Free as Myrcella Baratheon Ron Donachie as Rodrik Cassel Donald Sumpter as Maester Luwin Amrita Acharia as Irri Roxanne McKee as Doreah Gethin Anthony as Renly Baratheon Dominic Carter as Janos Slynt Ian Gelder as Kevan Lannister Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo Francis Magee as Yoren Elyes Gabel as Rakharo Wilko Johnson as Ilyn Payne Ian McElhinney as Barristan Selmy

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones Release Date:

The first season of the series Game of Thrones was released on 17th April 2011. It contains ten episodes. Even Game of Thrones Season 1 to 6 includes ten episodes.

Game of Thrones Season 1 was released on 1st April 2012. The third season of the series Game of Thrones was released on 31st March 2013. The fourth season was released on 6th April 2014.

Game of Thrones Season 5 was released on 12th April 2015. Season 6 was released on 24th April 2016. The seventh season of the series Game of Thrones includes seven episodes, and it was released on 16th July 2017.

Game of Thrones Season 8 was released on 14th April 2019, and it consists of six episodes. The series Game of Thrones has received a great response from the audience.

Let’s talk about the index of Game of Thrones, seasons 1 to 8.

Index of Game of Thrones – Season 1 to 8:

Index of Game of Thrones Season 1:

Game of Thrones Season 1 includes ten episodes titled Winter is Coming, The Kingsroad, Lord Snow, Cripples – Bastards and Broken Things, The Wolf and the Lion, A Golden Crown, You Win, or You Die, The Pointy End, Baelor, and Fire and Blood.

The first season of the series Game of Thrones was directed by Tim Van Patten, Brian Kirk, Daniel Minahan, and Alan Taylor. It was written by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman, and George R. R. Martin.

The first episode of the series Game of Thrones Season 1 was aired on 17th April 2011, and the last episode was aired on 19th June 2011.

In the first season of the series Game of Thrones, there is a continent of Westeros. Eddard “Ned” Stark becomes King Robert Baratheon’s Hand.

Bran, Ned’s son, stumbles upon the wife of Robert, Cersei. Slept with her twin brother – Jaime. They try to kill Bran but not succeeds. They only succeed in crippling him.

Ned goes to King’s Landing – the capital of the seven kingdoms along with his daughters, Sansa and Arya to find Joffrey – Heir of Robert Baratheon and his siblings. They were, in fact, fathered by Jaime.

At the time of the death of King Robert, Ned does not find Joffrey as he is the rightful heir. Ned thinks that he is executed. On the other side, Jon Snow – Ned’s son, joins the Night’s Watch.

Night’s Watch is an ancient brotherhood sworn. They try to defend Westeros by creating and maintaining a wall in the North.

It separates seven kingdoms from Wildings and White Walkers. Wildings are hostile tribes, and White Walkers is a mythological humanoid creature.

Meanwhile, Viserys Targaryen – the son of King Aerys II, marries his sister Daenerys to Khal Drogo. He marries in exchange for an army and to take over Westeros.

But later, Drogo kills Viserys, and after that, Drogo dies. After this, Daenerys hatches three eggs of the dragon. She reveals that she is not able to be burnt.

So, this scene comes as a surprise for everyone as Daenerys survive the fire. Later, she gave birth to three Dragons.

Before that, Daenerys killed Drogo and then after goes into a lit pyre. She goes into that with her Drago eggs. The fire incident happens after this.

All the episode ends with the suspense. So, it creates and excitement to watch the next episode. The series Game of Thrones is one of the famous series.

Let’s talk about the second season of the series Game of Thrones.

Index of Game of Thrones Season 2:

The second season of the series Game of Thrones was directed by Alan Taylor, Alik Sakharov, David Petrarca, David Nutter, and Neil Marshall.

It was written by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman, Vanessa Taylor, and George R. R. Martin.

Game of Thrones Season 2 includes ten episodes titled The North Remembers, The Night Lands, What is Dead May Never Die, Garden of Bones, The Ghost of Harrenhal, The Old Gods and the New, A Man Without Honor, The Prince of Winterfell, Blackwater, and Valar Morghulis.

Robb – Ned’s oldest son declares war. Robb holds Jamie prisoner and declares war on the Lannisters. Catelyn – Robb’s mother, thinks that her daughters are alive. So, she sends Jamie to trade for Sansa and Arya along with Brienne of Tarth to the landing of the King.

At the King’s Landing, Joffrey abused Sansa. Tyrion and Cersei are preparing for Stannis’s attack on the capital. After the escape from the King’s Landing, Arya gets trapped in Harrehal. And is Tywin’s cupbearer.

Theon betrays Robb. Theon is a ward of Ned. Theon takes Winterfell, and he made it as his own. Theon also tries to force Bran and Rickon to flee North.

At the time, Renly and Stannis claim the throne. Stannis kills his younger brother secretly. Stannis did that with the help of Melisandre.

He becomes a murderer, and after the killing of his own younger brother, he tries to attack the landing of the King. But he failed in that attack. So, he can not take over the city.

Meanwhile, beyond the wall, Jon is in the try to gain the trust of the Wildlings. Jon gets their plan of attacking Castle Black.

At the time, Sam encounters White Walkers along with other members. Meanwhile, Daenerys and her khalassar discover refuge in Qarth in Essos.

Later, One of the city’s leaders secretly steals the dragons from her, and in order to reclaim them, they force Daenerys. They also try to prompt her to leave the city.

In the last episode of the series Game of Thrones Season 2, we have seen that Jaqen shows his ability to face changes.

He has done this before leaving. He also gives a coin to Arya. Baelish gets awarded and Tywin becomes the new King’s hand.

Sansa gets an offer for freedom by Littlefinger. But Sansa rejected it. Now, a special bond is creating between Brienne and Jaime.

They both are getting closer. The title of the last episode of the second season of the series Game of Thrones is Valar Morghulis.

The first episode of the second season of the series Game of Thrones was aired on 1st April 2012, and the last episode of the series Game of Thrones was aired on 3rd June 2012.

Let’s talk about the third season of the series Game of Thrones.

Index of Game of Thrones Season 3:

In the third season of the series Game of Thrones, Robb breaks his vow in order to marry one of the daughters of Walder Frey.

At the time of the wedding feast, Frey arranges the massacre of Robb, his wife, his mother, and all his bannermen.

After the death of Robb, Tywin appoints the new warden of the North – Roose Bolton. And now he is the King’s Hand.

Ramsay Snow tortures Theon. Ramsay Snow is the bastard son of Roose. Setting Sansa aside, King Joffrey planned to marry Margaery of House Tyrell.

So, Tywin arranges the marriage of Sansa and his son named Tyrion. Jaime goes to the Landing of the King along with his dominant hand cut off.

Later, in Essos, Daenerys obtains The Unsullied. The Unsullied is an army of eunuch slave soldiers. She also joins forces. She joins with the Second Sons. Second Sons is a company of mercenaries. Later, she becomes Meeren’s Queen.

After the defeat, Stannis demands the lives of Joffrey, Robb, and Balon. On the other side, Melisandre use the blood of Gendry for her magic.

Margery has decided to marry Joffrey. So, three marriages are about to happen; Sansa and Tywin, Cersei and Loras, and Margery and Joffrey.

Before that, Arya runs away to secure her live. It is the complete story of the third season of the series Game of Thrones.

The third season of the series Game of Thrones includes episodes titled Valar Dohaeris, Dark Wings – Dark Words, Walk of Punishment, And Now His Watch is Ended, Kissed by Fire, The Climb, The Bear and the Maiden Fair, Second Sons, The Rains of Castamere, and Mhysa.

Game of Thrones Season 3 was directed by Daniel Minahan, David Benioff, Alex Graves, Alik Sakharov, Michelle MacLaren, and David Nutter.

It was written by David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, D. B. Weiss, and George R. R. Martin. Game of Thrones Season 3’s first episode was aired on 31st March 2013, and the last episode was aired on 9th June 2013.

Let’s see the details of the fourth season of the series Game of Thrones.

Index of Game of Thrones Season 4:

Game of Thrones Season 4 consists of 10 episodes titled Two Swords, The Lion and the Rose, Breaker of Chains, Oathkeeper, First of His Name, The Laws of Gods and Men, Mockingbird, The Mountain, and the Viper, The Watchers on the Wall, and The Children.

It was directed by D. B. Weiss, Alex Graves, Michelle MacLaren, Alik Sakharov, and Neil Marshall. It was written by D. B. Weiss, George R. R. Martin, David Benioff, and Bryan Cogman.

The fourth episode of the series Game of Thrones Season 4 was aired on 6th April 2014, and the last episode was aired on 15th June 2014.

In the fourth season of the series Game of Thrones, we have seen that Lady Olenna tries to kill King Joffrey by poisoned him at his wedding with Margaery – her granddaughter. Lady Olenna does that in King’s Landing.

But Tyrion was found guilty of the murder by his family. But Jaime and Varys secretly send Tyrion to Essos. But before leaving, Tyrion kills his father.

Meanwhile, Petyr Baelish secretly sends Sansa into the Vale, ruled by the widowed Lysa Arryn. Baelish marries Lysa. Later, kills her. In Essos, Arya is confined to a ship for Braavos after visits the reunite with her family.

While returning to the Night’s Watch, the powerful army of Wildings attacks Castle Black, and Jon Snow defends it.

Stannis Baratheon and his forces rescue the Watch. A Crippled Bran with newfound powers along with some companions goes to the North beyond the wall.

He discovers the three-eyed Raven near a weirwood tree. Three-eyed Raven is an old man who has the ability or power to perceive the past and the future.

Daenerys ends slavery and takes control of Meereen in Essos. She exiles her trusted advisor named Ser Jonah Mormont, when she finds that he spied on her.

Arya leaved the Hound. The Hound was injured. Cersei blames Tyrion and Sansa for the murder of Joffrey.

Sansa escapes and Tyrion got caught. So, Tyrion gets arrested for threson. But later Jaime releases him because he thinks that Tyrion is innocent.

At the time, Army of the Dead come back. The series Game of Thrones Season 4 ends while the Army of the Dead reaches to the south with the help of wall.

Let’s talk about the series Game of Thrones Season 5.

Index of Game of Thrones Season 5:

Margaery decides to get married to Joffrey’s younger brother. So, Margaery marries Joffrey’s younger brother and the new king – Tommen Baratheon, in King’s Landing.

For committing various sins, a group of religious fanatics – The Sparrows starts to give their reviews about the city, Cersei, her brother Loras, and imprisoning Margaery.

Later, Jaime goes to Dorne to get back Myrcella Baratheon. Myrcella gets killed for Oberyn’s death by Oberyn Martell’s lover – Ellaria, and his bad daughters.

They want to get revenge for the death of Oberyn. So, they planned to kill Myrcella, and they succeed.

Now, Baelish arranges the marriage of Sansa with the sadist Ramsay. Ramsay is the now-legitimized son of Roose Bolton.

The new seat of House Bolton, Baelish, arranges the marriage in Winterfell. Stannis dies because of the unsuccessful march on Winterfell.

Because of the death of Stannis, Samsa gets the opportunity to escape with Theon. It is all happened because of the death of Stannis.

Jon Snow is the new Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. He stands at the Wall. He forms an alliance with the Wildings. He is doing this to save them from the army of reanimated corpses and White Walkers.

They have superior strengths, but Jon Snow is also trying hard to save them from White Walkers. But after a while, Jon is stabbed to death because of some brothers.

They see Jon Snow as a traitor. At the time, Arya comes to Braavos. At there, she meets with Jaqen H’ghar. Jaqen had previously helped Arya to escape.

They start the training with a guild of assassins, a Faceless Men. Meanwhile, In Essos, Tyrion stays with Daenerys as an advisor.

Daenerys gets saved by Ser Jonah from a revolt of slavers. They flee Meereen on the back of the Dragon.

Ser Jonah saves the life of Daenerys. The fifth season of the series left with a cliffhanger. Several secrets and suspense were revealed in the seventh season of the series Game of Thrones.

The dead walker gets killed by Jon Snow. Jon Snow killed the walker with his steel sword. He has Valerian steel sword.

After killing, he come backs to the castle. At the arrival, he openes the gate for wildlings. Now, Jon is the new commander of the Lord.

The fifth season of the series Game of Thrones arrived on 12th April 2015. The first episode of the series Game of Thrones was released on the same day, and the last episode was released on 14th June 2015.

There are a total of ten episodes in the series Game of Thrones. They titled The Wars to Come, The House of Black and White, High Sparrow, Sons of the Harpy, Kill the Boy, Unbowed – Unbent – Unbroken, The Gift, Hardhome, The Dance of Dragons, and Mother’s Mercy.

Game of Thrones Season 5 was written by Dave Hill, Bryan Cogman, David Benioff, and D. B. Weiss. Let’s talk about the sixth season of the series Game of Thrones.

Index of Game of Thrones Season 6:

In the sixth season of the series Game of Thrones, we have seen that Melisandre resurrects Jon at the Wall. Jon leaves the Night’s Watch and again reunites with Sansa.

Jon is proclaimed the North’s King. They defeat the Boltons with the help of Wildings, the Knights of the Vale, and Loyalists.

White Walkers attacks Bran beyond the Wall while Bran got training from the three-eyed Raven. But at the time, they got under attack by White Walkers.

Bran gets succeeded, and the three-eyed Raven gets killed. Bran escapes because of Hodor. Hodor helps Bran to escape, but while helping Bran, Hodor dies.

Later, Bran got understands that Jon is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Lyanna Stark is his deceased aunt, and Rhaegar Targaryen is the Crown Prince.

Bran realizes that Jon is the son of the two. On the other side, Arya continues her training. She gets training with the faceless men.

But because of some issues, she leaves it and goes back to Westeros. Arya goes to Westeros for revenge on Walder Frey.

To take revenge on Walder Frey, Arya leaves the training in the middle. Cersei takes down the Great Sept with the help of Wildfire. This happens in the King’s Landing.

In that, many die, including Margaery, High Sparrow, and Loras. Cersei is crowned Queen. After witnessing the events, Tommen kills himself.

Euron Greyjoy gains leadership in the Iron Islands. He got the leadership by killing Theon’s father – Balon, and his brother.

He killed them both in order to get the leadership. He already wants power by getting the leadership of the Iron Islands, so he planned to kill them both, and he succeeded.

Dothraki captures Daenerys. But Daenerys gains their devotion because Daenerys burns their leaders alive.

After that, she goes back to Meereen and forgives Ser Jorah. She returns in order to save the city from slavers – a naval siege by slavers.

After that, then sails for Westeros. Later his sister Yaara and Theon join them. Ellaria joins Olenna Tyrell with Daenerys. The control of Dorne seizes by Ellaria.

Bran is having some super powers. He reveales that he has a power to change the past and the future. He tells that he can change the future by changing the past.

Bran got a vision and he finds that Daenerys is his aunt and Jon is a song of Rhaeghar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

Game of Thrones Season 6 includes ten episodes titled The Red Woman, Home, Ooahbreaker, Book of the Stranger, The Door, Blood of My Blood, The Broken Man, No One, Battle of the Bastards, and The Winds of Winter.

It was written by David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, and Dave Hill. It was directed by Jeremy Podeswa, Daniel Sackheim, Jack Bender, Miguel Sapochnik, and Mark Mylod.

Game of Thrones Season 6’s first episode was aired on 24th April 2016. The last episode of the series Game of Thrones Season 6 was aired on 26th June 2016.

Let’s discuss the seventh season of the series Game of Thrones.

Index of Game of Thrones Season 7:

In the seventh season of the series Game Of Thrones, we have seen that Daenerys goes to the Westeros and takes the control of Dragronstone.

Daenerys planned to take over Dragonstone before goes in Westeros. She decided to overthrow Cersei.

But at the time, Jon arrives and saves Westeros from the White Walkers. They both fall in love with each other. And to prove the threat given by the White Walkers, they goes beyond the wall.

During the mission, White Walker’s leader – The Night King kills the Daenerys dragon Viserion. Later, The Night King reanimates Viserion.

The Night King done all these things during the mission. The Night King is the leader of the White Walkers.

Jon and Daenerys attempts to persude Cersei. They show the existence of a wight which they has captured previously to join their cause.

But she has her own plans. She already decided to increase the control over the continent. She has already planned for that.

Sansa meets with her siblings – Bran and Arya and reunites with them at Winterfell. They somehow managed to have him executed when the Lord protector of the Vale Petyr Baelish started to the Stark children against each other.

It was very complicated and danger situation but somehow, they managed him. After that, In a vision, Bran got a news that his aunt – Lyanna is married to Prince Rhaegar.

Bran also got the real name of Jon is Aegon Targaryen. His sister Yaara gets kidnapped by Euron – his uncle. Theon goes to save Yaara.

On the other side, The Night King take down the section of The Wall. They done this with the help of reanimated Viserion.

They had done this to pass the White Walkers and Army of the Dead into the Seven Kingdoms.

The seventh season of the series Game Of Thrones ended with the huge suspence. At the end, everyone wants to see the aftermath of breaking the Wall.

Game of Thrones Season 7 was directed by Jeremy Podeswa, Alan Taylor, Mark Mylod, and Matt Shakman. It was written by David Benioff, Dave Hill, D. B. Weiss, and Bryan Cogman.

Game of Thrones Season 7 consists of seven episodes titled Dragonstone, Stormborn, The Queen’s Justice, The Spoils of War, Eastwatch, Beyond the Wall, and The Dragon and the Wolf.

The first episode of the series Game of Thrones was aired on 16th July 2017, and the last episode of the series Game of Thrones Season 6 was aired on 27th August 2017.

Let’s talk about the series Game of Thrones Season 8.

Index of Game of Thrones Season 8:

In the eighth season of the series Game of Thrones, we have seen that Jon and Daenerys got the news of the Wall. They learn that the Army of the Dead had breaked the Wall and trying to get enter.

The situation becomes critical. Meanwhile, Theon rescues Yara. After that, they both goes back to Winterfell.

On the other side, Sam tells Jon that he is Aegon Targaryen. At the time, Jaime goes to Winterfell and tells that Cersei will not help them to defeat the Army of the Dead.

This season – Game of Thrones Season 8 reveales all the secrets and suspense. Later, Jon tells about his Targaryen lineage to Daenerys. Jon wants to keep it a secret but later tells it to Daenerys.

After the battle, Arya destroyed the Army of the Dead and killed the Night King. After defeated the Army of the Dead, Daenerys goes to the Iron Throne. She turns her attention towards that.

Meanwhile, Rhaegal gets killed by Euron’s navy and they captures Missandei. But later, Missandei got executed by Cersei.

Later, Cersei and Jaime gets killed. After that, Tyrion declares wrong Daenerys and sens her into the prison. She went to prison because of await execution.

Jon can not be able to stop himself to kill Daenerys. Jon is forced to kill her. The proclaimed king is Bran Stark.

He allows the North to withdraw as an independent kingdom. The situation turns around and Bran selects Tyrion as his Hand.

Arya is trying to find new lands and on the other side, Sansa becomes the Queen in the North. Jon goes to the Night’s Watch and prepares for Wildlings back north of the Wall.

Game of Thrones Season 8 was written by Dave Hill, Bryan Cogman, David Benioff, and D. B. Weiss. David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, David Benioff, and D. B. Weiss directed the series Game of Thrones Season 8.

Game of Thrones Season 8 includes six episodes titled Winterfell, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Long Night, The Last of the Starks, The Bells, and The Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones Season 8’s first episode was aired on 14th April 2019. The last episode of the eighth episode of the series Game of Thrones was aired on 19th May 2019.

The series Game of Thrones has gained huge popularity. The series Game of Thrones has received many awards, such as the American Film Institute Award, American Cinema Editors Award, American Society of Cinematographers Award, Australian Production Design Guild Award, ADG Excellence in Production Design Award, and Artios Award.

It has also won the ASCAP Award, Astra Award, British Academy Television Award, British Academy Television Craft Award, British Society of Cinematographers Award, Canadian Society of Cinematographers Award, Cinema Audio Society Award, Costume Designers Guild Award, Golden Reel Award, Hollywood Post Alliance Award, etc.

The series Game of Thrones has received 59 Primetime Emmy Awards. The series Game of Thrones was also nominated for many awards. It is one of the best and popular television series of all time.

The filming of the first season of the series Game of Thrones was done in second half of 2010. The series Game of Thrones Season 1 was ordered on 2nd March 2010. The second season of the series Game of Thrones was ordered on 19th April 2011.

The filming of the second season of the series Game of Thrones was completed in second half of 2011.

The eighth season of the series Game of Thrones was ordered on 30th July 2016 and the filming was done between October 2017 to July 2018.

The series Game of Thrones is based on some novels. The first season of the series Game of Thrones is adapted from a novel titled A Game of Thrones. The series Game of Thrones Season 2 is adapted from A Clash of Kings.

The third and the fourth season of the series Game of Thrones is adapted from A Storm of Swords. Game of Thrones Season 5 is adapted from A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons.

Game of Thrones Season 6 is adapted from The Winds of Winter and the last two seasons of the series Game of Thrones is adapted from A Dream of Spring.

The shooting of the first season of the series Game of Thrones was started on 26th July 2010. There are a total of eight seasons in the series Game of Thrones.

We have mentioned the detailed information of the series Game of Thrones. You can watch all the seasons of the series Game of Thrones on HBO.

The 8th season of the series Game of Thrones is the most viewed season of the series. Also, the series Game of Thrones has received positive response from the audience.

It is a fantasy and tragedy series that aired on HBO in the United States. We can say that, the series Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and the best television series.

The series Game of Thrones includes a fictional story. The story of the series Game of Thrones is set in the continent of Essos and Seven Kingdoms.

The series Game of Thrones has received 9.3 out of 10 on IMDb. If the ninth season of the series Game of Thrones announces, we expect that it will soon be released.

The series Game of Thrones is full of action, adventure, and drama. There are a total of nine noble families. They are fighting to take a control of the land of Westeros.

