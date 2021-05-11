Chupke Chupke TV Series – The Latest Update

It is a Pakistani television series that includes romance and comedy. The series Chupke Chupke includes the story of the Nawab family.

Nawab has two wives, and after the death of Nawab, the two, Naik Bhakt and Naik Parwar, fight with each other at every single event.

The series Chupke Chupke is currently airing on Hum TV. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Chupke Chupke.

Chupke Chupke TV Series Release

Chupke Chupke is a family sitcom. The series Chupke Chupke was written by Saima Akram Chudhery and directed by Danish Nawaz.

The series Chupke Chupke is available to watch in Urdu, Punjabi, and Saraiki. Momina Duraid produced the series Chupke Chupke.

The series Chupke Chupke was shot in Karachi, Singh. Each episode’s length of the series Chupke Chupke varies between 32 to 36 minutes.

The series Chupke Chupke was made under MD Productions. Hum Network Limited distributed the series Chupke Chupke.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Chupke Chupke.

Chupke Chupke TV Series Release Date:

The series Chupke Chupke was released on 14th April 2021. The series Chupke Chupke has received huge popularity as it gained more than 100 million views on YouTube from its inception.

The production of the series Chupke Chupke was at a halt in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The series Chupke Chupke contains around 30 episodes in the first season. There is no official news or update about the second season of the series Chupke Chupke. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s discuss the cast of the series Chupke Chupke.

Chupke Chupke TV Series Cast:

Osman Khalid Butt as Faaz Ibrahim – Faazi Ayeza Khan as Maniha Kifayat Ali – Meenu Arsalan Naseer as Muhammad Hadi Kamil Aymen Saleem as Ramisha Ibrahim – Mishi Asma Abbas as Naik Parwar Uzma Beg as Naik Bakht – Bakhto Farhan Ally Agha as Kifayat Ali Mira Sethi as Gul-e-Rana – Gul Ali Safina as Miskeen Hira Soomro as Rameen Ibrahim – Roomi Areesha Sultan as Muniba Kifayat Ali – Mirchi Tara Mahmood as Kaneez Aadi Khan as Waleed Kamil Salman Saqib as Arman – Mani Qavi Khan as Bade Abba Arisha Razi as Jannat Ayesha Mirza as Kishwar Kamil Sidra Niazi as Hania Amjad Arsalan Butt as Ashar Amjad Nadia Hussain as Mai Choo Mantar

